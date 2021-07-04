Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

From photoshoots to brunches and meetings, we have the best celebrity looks from the week gone by. Take a look and tell us who your favourite is.

Due to the pandemic, celebrity sightings had almost stopped for quite a while. With everybody holed up at home, following protocol and staying safe, we got to see barely a few celebrities heading in and out of the city.

Now that shoots have commenced and work is in full swing, celebrities are also back to upping their fashion game. Take a look at all our favourite outfits sported by divas in the week gone by.



Making a strong case for loungewear that has become the go-to post staying at home, Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple in a coordinated set by Payal Singhal, paired with a woven handbag and Aprajita Toor slippers.



Keeping it casual, the actress who is all set to produce her first film, Alia Bhatt, opted for a basic look in comfortable jeans and a white knot crop top. See-through pumps and her embellished face mask completed this look.

Kriti Sanon

Making a strong case for black and pink, Kriti Sanon gave us two looks in the same colour combination this week.

First, she visited close friend and designer Manish Malhotra who had her back since her modelling days, in a black slip dress paired with a hot pink tank top beneath.

Also hopping on the athleisure bandwagon, Kriti then slipped into a comfortable pair of hot pink track pants and paired it with a black pink sports bra and sneakers.

Sara Ali Khan

Spotted at her shoot location, Sara picked out a hot pink mini dress with statement pockets in the front. She styled this with simple pink pumps and her hair styled into carefree waves.



Seems like pink was the colour of the week! Kangana Ranaut made a strong case for airport style in a head-to-toe pink look, showing us how to do tone-on-tone dressing right. She picked out a Barbie pink jacket and paired it with a pink mini dress with coral flowers on it. Matching t-strap heels, a pink handbag and tinted sunglasses topped off the Thalaivi actress' glamorous airport look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Known for keeping her looks casual and simple, Bebo made it to our list for her two monochrome looks.

For brunch with her girl gang and close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the Good Newwz star picked out a black rib-knit maxi dress. She kept her look simple with a tan Hermes bag and animal print peep-toe pumps.

Putting forth a simple desi look, Bebo was spotted in an all-white salwar suit to visit her family. Kolhapuri slippers, hair pinned up in a top knot and the same Hermes bag completed this look.

Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor siblings sure do know how to make a statement while keeping it simple! Lolo, who is a fan of mid-length dresses, picked out a black number with blue polka dots for a brunch with her sister and the Gucci Gang!



Seems like the tie-dye trend is still a favourite of Kat's. She put comfort first in a lavender and white tie-dye tracksuit. The Bharat actress' hair was thrown up into a chic ponytail with glamorous makeup completing her look.



Giving us one of the hottest looks of the week, Khushi Kapoor looked sizzling in a scarlet red cutout bodysuit styled with matching latex pants and pointed-toe boots. Lips doused in matching red gloss and her hair styled into glossy waves topped off this retro-chic look.

Jonas

Also making a strong case for tone-on-tone dressing, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a white outfit by Aeron Studio. A vertical stripe top paired with a high-waisted skirt with a slit, oversized sunglasses and diamond earrings made for a sleek look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress of this week? Comment below and let us know.

