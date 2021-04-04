Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: The BEST DRESSED divas from the week gone by

With fresh looks, we delve into the latest Bollywood looks from the week that didn't let us down. Take a look and tell us what you think.

This marked for one of the shortest weeks with both Monday and Friday being holidays. But that didn't seem to stop Bollywood's leading ladies from taking a break and staying in. We spotted a lot of our favourite divas out and about, running errands and commencing work, looking chic as ever while doing so. Here are our favourite looks from the week gone by.



Bringing in the summer, Shraddha Kapoor kept it casual in a colourful tropical printed co-ord set by Dhruv Kapoor. The designer further styled this with a simple white cropped tank top, a black Zara bag and Stella McCartney shoes as she was spotted in the city.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Perfectly dressed for Mumbai's summer, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it casual in a pink and white striped shirt dress. The button-down number featured a wrap-style silhouette and ended at her knees. We love the fresh makeup she sported along with this summer outfit.



Giving us a rare look as she stepped out after quite a while, Katrina Kaif gave us one of the best looks of the week. The actress picked out a simple satin spaghetti-strap blouse and tucked it into a pair of denim shorts. The outfit showed off the actress' lean frame and toned legs as she looked nonchalantly stylish in it.

Kriti Sanon

Looking like molten chocolate, the actress picked out a simple black satin blouse and matching wrap-style skirt from Deme Love. She styled this with a simple printed bikini that she showed off by leaving her blouse unbuttoned.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's love for rompers is well known now. The actress was spotted after her gym session wearing a simple white romper that she styled with white sandals and a printed face mask for a simple yet stylish look.

Alaya F

For the launch of her music video, Alaya stepped out in a glamorous indo-western look by Arpita Mehta. She styled a gold mirror work blouse with a high-waisted vertical printed skirt. A cropped jacket that matched her blouse and gold gladiator-style heels completed her look.

Sanjana Sanghi

Doing denim-on-denim dressing right, Sanjana stepped out in a denim shirt with a frayed pattern in the front. She wore this over a pair of denim joggers with large pockets. A pair of tan sandals completed her look.



Showing off her toned and sculpted figure, Disha stepped out in a pair of purple joggers that she styled with a simple white full-sleeve crop top. Her hair was styled to perfection and blow-dried in a straight manner as she stepped out from a salon.



Kangana's love for handlooms is already well known. The actress loves sporting them at the airport and gave us a peek at her impeccable airport style as she jet-setted off in a cream-hued saree that she styled with a baby pink luxury handbag and stylish sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi

Stepping out and flaunting her toned figure, Nora Fatehi gave us street style goals in an olive crop top styled with a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans. She styled this with a pair of white Bottega Veneta shoes and her current favourite, Louis Vuitton tote.

Who was your best dressed of the week? Comment below and let us know.

