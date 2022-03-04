Shraddha Kapoor, Suhana Khan to Deepika Padukone: Ashley Rebello's BEST & WORST dressed of the week

Star spotting has almost become equivalent to trendspotting these days. Bollywood celebrities have ensured that every time they step, they made heads turn whether they stepped out at the airport, for meetings, intimate weddings or for their reality shows on television.

Like every week, this week too, we got in touch with designer and stylist to Salman Khan, Ashley Rebello for his take on the best and worst dressed celebrities. Take a look at his verdict

Best Dressed

Kriti Sanon

Here comes the sun and Kriti is just lovely in this fresh mint cooler halter dress. Girls here's a tip, follow her look!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's wide-leg cropped up pants and this lovely summer white oversize ganji just does the trick. Glares are a must this summer.

Shraddha Kapoor

Love this white off the shoulder string top and the cotton tights. It all looks like she is as fresh as a daisy. Love the hairdo. Shraddha has nailed this look!

Suhana Khan

Pretty in white is the mantra and this lime piping is just so subtle and stylish. Way to go girl!

Worst Dressed

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

We are going to the ball... that was in the '80s. And I'm sure the photographers won't need reflectors.

Madhuri Dixit

It's summer so in goes all your fur into the closet and out comes the kaftans and fluid styles. No black this summer!

Disha Patani

This same outfit would have looked fab in white or in ur fruity colours. So love the look but hate the colour.

Do you agree with Rebello's thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

