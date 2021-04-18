Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: The BEST DRESSED leading ladies of the week

With yet another week gone past, we take a look at all the divas who gave us simple and fuss-free looks this week.

With the city in a shutdown, celebrities too have been staying indoors and keeping a low profile. A couple of them though, have been at work and were spotted flying in and out of the city, giving us some casual looks at the airport that are perfect for the summer. Check out our favourite looks of the week and tell us your favourite!



Making her way back to the bay, Shraddha Kapoor was still in vacation mode as she sported a tropical printed tee and paired it with lime green shorts. The actress flaunted her tan and toned legs as she kept her look comfortable with a pair of classic white sneakers and a black face mask.

Tara Sutaria

The SOTY 2 actress was spotted heading out of the city to commence shooting for her upcoming film with . Making a strong case for monotone dressing, Tara rocked a pair of black denim shorts with a zip-up hoodie and black sneakers at the airport. No makeup and her hair left loose completed the diva's fuss-free look.



As she jet-setted off with , DP stayed true to her love for oversized shirts and denims. She rocked an asymmetrical hemline shirt over a pair of black jeans and topped this off with a denim jacket. A pair of tan boots and a Fendi tote bag completed her look as she twinned with Singh.



Making a strong case for baggy jeans, Disha was spotted leaving the city with Tiger Shroff. She picked out a pastel pink tank top to wear over her distressed blue denims. A pastel blue open shrug. A Louis Vuitton sling, monotone sneakers and a pair of sunglasses completed Disha's airport look.

Nora Fatehi

Trust Nora to look hot in anything she wears! Spotted at a shoot, the actress picked out a flaming orange body-hugging one-shoulder dress that ended at her knees. The dress even bore a thigh-high slit at the back and an exaggerated shoulder. Classic white pumps, statement blue earrings and her hair styled into a high ponytail completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Making her way back into the city after a vacation with her family, Sara Ali Khan kept it simple and carefree at the airport. She rocked a tank top tucked into a pair of blue shorts and threw on a white shirt as a cover-up. A pair of simple sandals and a face mask was all she needed in addition.

Janhvi Kapoor

Also spotted at the airport, Janhvi stepped away from neutrals and monotones and opted for a summery floral blouse instead. She paired this with skinny blue jeans, sandals, a statement necklace, a couple of chunky bracelets and a large tote bag!

Who was your best dressed of the week? Comment below and let us know.

