Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar to Ishaan Khatter: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

We love to live the Sunday life. It makes us want to take a fashion trip and pick some lessons on who-wore-what and how. Do you really need a special event like Valentine's Day to dress up? Your street style can be as good a reason to have your best game on. Why look for a genie hat when we're here to show you how to swear by dapper looks? Here are all the outfits that were made to our fashion gallery last week featuring Bollywood men who are regular at hot looks.



Vicky Kaushal

A classic black and white combo truly live up to its name and this checkered shirt was just as great testament as it can get. The Sardar Udham actor wears this print on rotation and this time around he styled it as a jacket that he threw over a white crew-neck tee. Beige pants with extra-large pockets can store your phone safe and the coloured sneakers bring a good sporty touch.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Sticking to black sounds like the best bet always? Let's call for a breakup and shake things up with some colour. Repeat it with us: Green is the new cool. The Gehraiyaan actor stepped out for the same movie promotions clad in a knitted jumper that had a ribbed collar and cuffs. He tucked it inside straight-fit trousers and got his OTTD look mastered completely with white sneakers.

Tiger Shroff

Why wait for the summer heat to kick in when you can bust out something so cool to make your day's outfit look comfortable and on point? The Heropanti actor opted for a sleeveless tank t-shirt with print in white and large armholes. He teamed this with baggy denim pants and white sneakers.

Karan Johar

Looks like getting enough of tie-dye print isn't an option. The 49-year-old wore a suit jacket for the trailer launch of a movie and complemented it with black trousers and a crew-neck tee. Don't do weddings with the regular blazers and pantsuits, here's a suave 2022 take to go for. Finish it off with black Oxford shoes and a neck chain.

Rajkummar Rao

Bomber jackets aren't going anywhere or at least here's what it looks like. We're quite the fan of how simple and faultless the Badhaai Do actor's look is. His bomber jacket with black stripes gave a wow look to the ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs. Pull its sleeves up and club it with beige joggers and chunky lace-up shoes. Make your t-shirt pop out bright. Pick an orange number to do the needful and accessorise with tinted sunnies.

Ishaan Khatter

Green is here to make a statement and to keep the buzz going strong, dress in a striped shirt. Team it with grey jogger pants. Not the one with cushiony fabric that's best as a winter fit. This one is rather formal and nothing like black combat boots to wrap your OOTN.

Which star's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

