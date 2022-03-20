Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar to Kartik Aaryan: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

On a day when fashion feels like a gamble, trust that you can still curate a memorable look when you have lessons from a certified set of fashion mavens we refer to as celebs. They know exactly when to shake things up and this week had two gala events from Hello Hall of Fame awards to Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash that was so high on perfection. Bollywood boys had us drooling max with their visually-pleasing looks for proving that we needn't adhere to the rules set by the fashion crowd. Case in point: Although we saw no spring hues, we saw men suited up in black. All hail, black ensembles!

Kartik Aaryan

Temps are rising and so should your love for suits. The heat can easily be the least of your worries when you know that a statement is bound to be made come what may. Clad in a navy blue Dior suit set, the actor's red carpet look further consisted of a white turtleneck number and a chain-link accessory and sneakers.

Sidharth Malhotra

This week from a formal dresser to the semi-formal, just like that, he had our all in envy. Who said pantsuits or jeans reserve the title of being the best outfits for a party? For a birthday, the Shershaah actor rocked a white shirt and black trousers. To these he added winter fashion's favourite, black leather to go with his look. Sealed super neat with a tie and Oxford shoes, this one is worth re-creating.

Varun Dhawan

Got a church wedding to attend? We have this tuxedo set in mind. Nothing like the monochrome black suit and white shirt to look your dashing best. The satin bow is just so luxe, isn't it?

Karan Johar

Pantsuits were his go-to this week. He took these out twice. First a structured black set. But, the second look was no seen-before as the party host put out the best. We saw a striking look with a red and black blazer worn over a black shirt and trousers. Get your shoes to match and your spectacles too.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The print says it all. This season looks better with pastels and flower power everywhere. The Gehraiyaan actor sported a double-breasted blazer which he paired up with trousers and a formal printed shirt. Black shoes and tinted sunnies, where does your love lie?

Vicky Kaushal

This couple is currently riding on the blue and black wave for these hues had their approval twice this week. Last night, they headed out for dinner with family and while Katrina wore a blue denim dress, the actor opted for a black knit t-shirt which he clubbed with grey pants and rounded out with sneakers.





Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey promotional looks are a glamour-filled story with prints and everything hot









