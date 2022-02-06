Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rajkummar Rao to Saif Ali Khan: Who was your BEST DRESSED star from the week?

The joys of a Sunday to us are pretty high as we get to take a look at myriad outfits that were worn throughout the week. Bollywood boys brought out all of the need-now outfits that can be called essentials like tees, checkered shirts, and jackets that everybody needs to count on to curate a mess-free and neat look. On the topic of, how to make your everyday outfits look nothing like a uniform, here are a few styling hacks you can borrow.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Waiting for the release of Gehraiyaan? We aren't too far away as it's due next week. The actor has been on a promotional ride currently just as his co-stars and his causal avatar can be your inspiration look for a dinner outing. He wore black distressed jeans and teamed them with a faded denim jacket that had its sleeves rolled up and bore printed typography details in yellow and white. Club this pair with a white crew-neck tee and wrap your OOTN with glossy lace-up combat boots.

Saif Ali Khan

Keep it basic, keep it dapper. If this isn't your mantra, we don't know what is. Wear your crew-neck white tee with blue denim jeans. Match your sneakers with your t-shirt and use sunnies to pack up your look. Never skip the accessory if you want to make a statement!

Kartik Aaryan

A look that's warm and cool in equal measure. Call it the best, already! A beige suede jacket with ribbed cuffs, a white crew-neck tee, light wash black ripped denim, colourful sneakers, and sunnies. Aren't all these what a look should entail?

Rajkummar Rao

Do you see summer? We're living the winter life with Zara's bomber jacket so cool. With Badhaai Do's promotions going on, we're all getting sweet and suave sightings of the actor dressed in denim, jackets, and Bandhgala jacket. Club your blue and white glossy jacket with sweatpants and Nike's sneakers cac curate a zero fail look for you.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The Malang actor truly has a soft spot for checkered shirts and especially you'll see him in shirts with the same print when he's jet-setting. He wore a blue and white shirt with black acid wash jeans. Pick sneakers to stroll around comfortably.

Hrithik Roshan

Don't want to go for bulky jackets? The lightweight option would be to wear your checkered shirt as a jacket. The actor was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad as he took a casual outfit out on a spin. A baseball cap and sneakers, nothing like these to define a complete look for you.

Which actor's look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

