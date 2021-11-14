Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

Take a closer look at how we make our Sunday count. We travel back to the week gone by that had men dressed who made taking risks with colours seem like a normal fashion journey, and also had a few winter-friendly looks sported simply awesome. They somehow get it perfectly right and showed us yet again how to live up to the name of a fashionable star.

Go blue, because why not? This hue is often associated with pain that reminds us of surviving a Monday or the mid-week that has us fully consumed by our office work. Here’s Sidharth Malhotra who swore by making blue look vibrant with a hooded sweatshirt which he teamed with black joggers, sunnies, and lace-up shoes.

Cute one minute, suave the next. Kartik Aaryan makes every day look so stylish and we wonder how! His first look had him dressed in a blue shirt which was topped off with a brown sweater that bore ribbed knitted details. The 30-year-old’s look commanded attention for it had perfect blue jeans, black sunnies, and polished boots.

It’s always S for swag in the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s style dictionary. For a night out, he opted for a black graphic t-shirt which he wore with a black leather jacket, and blue jeans which had a ripped and patchwork detail. Suede boots helped him slay it all.

Antim: The Final Truth actor, Aayush Sharma is dripping himself in too many colours for his upcoming movie promotions. We not only saw him in a pastel green Corduroy jacket, dark green pants, white V-neck tee, sneakers, and tinted sunglasses but we another show of a very vivid look that had him look quite zany in the combo of a yellow sweater and electric blue pants. He put the finishing touch with sunnies and white sneakers.

What’s with an all-black outfit that doesn’t stop leaving us in an enviable zone? The Sooryavanshi star, all known as the hero who shows how to look handsome at 54 wore a black shirt which he styled by rolling its sleeves up, Akshay Kumar put the end to look with a black belt, shoes, and pants with yellow stripes placed at the sides. Injecting a shot of colour is always a good idea.

Nobody knows how to ace athleisure like Varun Dhawan. He not only keeps his gym looks extremely sporty but his date nights are also about comfort for the adorable star. He picked out a co-ord set that featured a zipper jacket and track pants both appeared with white stripes at the sides. This matched with the t-shirt and sneakers he chose. Entrepreneur and wife of the Coolie No.1 actor, Natasha Dalal chose a classic black dress, cropped denim jacket, gold strappy footwear, and a pink handbag to seal her date night look.

If there’s somebody who can make even the most outré look great it has to be Ayushmann Khurrana. Here’s what we love as much as his deft acting, another stylish look from the star’s life. For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s title track launch, he was styled by Isha Bhansali chose Onitsuka Tiger India’s outfit. A multi-coloured jacket, a white tee, black tracks, transparent sunnies, and white lace-up sneakers rounded off his OOTD.

Whose style is the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Paul Rudd swears by this genius of a skincare product