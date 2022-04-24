Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

We're so not over the week gone by. Beating the heat all while looking dapper was the tone that set a bar high for us to meet. Taking your style to the next step is something that's clearly visible here. The spiffy Bollywood boys were up to no fashion drama this time. In the spotlight were casual outfits in multiple colours, all simple. We saw both summer and winter come together to show all we need is to be comfortable no matter how ready-to-shine bright the location looks. Follow no rules said somebody and here we saw just that.

Sidharth Malhotra

Colourful options come and go, but black stays on a rotation phase in our lives. Tell us we're not exaggerating? That's the kind of travel look the Shershaah actor clubbed his jacket with straight-fit trousers. He styled it sporty with a white printed t-shirt, sunnies, and white sneakers.

Varun Dhawan

The birthday boy who turned 35 today rocked a cool look to the airport recently as seen with Natasha Dalal. He went casual with brown pants, a white tee, suede boots, and black sunnies.

Tiger Shroff

Is the hue or the Heropanti 2 that got us to drool now? He just makes everything look so good. The handsome star sported a purple velvet t-shirt and paired the collared number with retro blue denim jeans. Pastel shoes and sunnies sealed off his upcoming movie's promotional look.

Saif Ali Khan

Find all colours to entice you but the Jawaani Jaaneman would stay a fan of white kurtas. His OOTD had him choose a close-neck embroidered short kurta and wrap it up with jeans. The father-of-two perfected it all with suede mojaris and black sunnies.

Ranveer Singh

Found: Colours and prints to lose our hearts to. Massive funky-ness alert! How can the fashion fan that we keep calm after seeing this three-piece printed set? The actor was styled by Eka Lakhani for the trailer launch of his next movie JayeshBhai Jordaar in a Doh Tak Keh creation. The co-ord set consisted of baggy pants, a shirt, and a blazer. To complete his look, Christian Louboutin's pink suede sneakers and sunnies were picked out.

Shahid Kapoor

Suave all day, every day! That's the kind of promotional looks we saw for Jersey's promotions. Courtesy of Anisha Jain. For one such episode, she picked out a Diseno printed cebra shirt that also featured a Tiger's face. His less formal, a lot more informal, and chic look was aced with black straight-fit trousers and shoes.

Karan Johar

In the mood to trade in your monochrome tracksuit for the love of this colourful co-ordinated set? Spotted at the airport, the producer chose a Palm Angels colour-block track pants which he teamed with a zipper jacket. He defined much coolness to us with tinted sunnies and chunky orange shoes.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

