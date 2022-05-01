Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

For when you need some cool style given the temps that understand only heat, here's when we would love to keep you covered. Our love for styling and re-creating looks runs ultra-deep and we can't stop but live for the suaveness it can treat us to. Bollywood men were out and about living a style that could straight go to fashion books where there's room for both simple and extra looks. Time to stand out with just a read, how easy can your days get?

Kartik Aaryan

Want to go back to winter already? We feel you. Colours, warmth and some quirk is the mood here. The Dhamaka star opted for a jumper with ribbed cuffs, collar, and hem. He put his ootd together with blue jeans, kicks, and sunnies.

Ranveer Singh

It's D for some dashing drama. Going all high on this was the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star who was styled by Eka Lakhani in a Koytoy by Kyjaan who picked out a floral printed shirt and Roch Studio's bell-bottom colourful striped bell-bottom pants. He wore Projekt Produkt sunnies and Adidas shoes to round out his promotional look.

Karan Johar

Suit up, but make it classic. Clad in a custom-made Raisson D'être by Govind Mehta pantsuit, it was made look its note-worthy part with a Valentino printed shirt further elevated with a brooch, oversized sunnies, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Varun Dhawan

Keep it formal and how about a little too dapper? Drooling max is us as we see the Coolie No 1 actor pair up his white shirt with beige pants. Don't button up your shirt entirely because that's how a date look is done.

Sidharth Malhotra

B for black that's always the best. A casual style that has a black t-shirt and Perona's suede jacket on isn't the one to enter a fail look list. Styled by Akshay Tyagi in Replay's chinos, his look was wrapped up with black suede shoes.

