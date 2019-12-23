Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and more looks from yesterday you CANNOT miss

Check out all the best and worst dressed celebrities from yesterday, who left quite a mark on us!

Fashion has today become one of the most important parts of celebrities lives. Be it for the promotions of an upcoming film, a red carpet event, running errands of just heading out and about in the city, Bollywood actresses today make it a point to look their best no matter what. From their outfit to accessories to makeup, everything is on point no matter what!

Check out the best and worst dressed actresses of the week!

Tara Sutaria

The actress picked out simple white denim pants and paired it with an oversized sky blue shirt. She rolled up the sleeves of her shirt and tucked the same into her jeans in the front while letting it lose at the back, making for the perfect high-low look.

A statement stacked-up beaded neckpiece set, fluffy furry slip-on slippers and dark aviator shades made for the perfect accessories to complete her look that we love!

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam donned a black dress by design house Ashi Studio which bore a lace floral black applique bodice on top and opened out into a flared skirt waist-down. The outfit bore a high neck with feather detailing and a puffy cape-like addition at the back and she paired it with matching black pantyhose. Black pointy pumps completed her outfit that we thought is a yay!

Ananya Panday

Currently in Dubai, the preppy actress picked out a mini floral skirt with a ruffle hem. She paired this with a white tube top beneath which she donned a bright orange bikini. Gold hoop earrings and gold-rimmed sunnies completed her fun and beachy look.

Karisma Kapoor

The actress suited up and kept it formal in high-waisted black trousers beneath which she donned a polka-dotted shirt with a big bow. Over this, she donned a black and completed it with black pumps and a black handbag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Spotted out and about with her son Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled off the most comfortable yet chic off-duty look. Blue flared jeans, a simple white slogan tee complete with red-rimmed sunnies. What we couldn't stop gushing about her rainbow coloured pastel nails and absolutely love her off-duty look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed of the day? Comment below and let us know.

