Tara Sutaria, Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

The hottest stars stepped out this week giving us some unmissable looks! Check it out and let us know who your favourite is.

Celebrities have begun to foray out to commence work meetings, shoots and events. If there's one thing they've mastered, it is the art of looking put-together and stylish no matter what they're heading out for. Whether it is a brunch with friends or heading out for a shoot, they have managed to put their most stylish foot forward.

Take a look at some of our best-dressed divas from the week gone by.

Tara Sutaria

One piece of clothing that's perfect to take from summer to monsoon, is a pair of classic denim shorts. Tara Sutaria was spotted in a pair of white denim shorts that she styled with a simple blue and white tie and dye tee. The Marjaavaan actress let her hair down and picked out simple slippers to complete this off-duty look.



Trust the highest-paid actress in the country to ace every outfit! The Padmaavat actress looked ultra-chic in an oversized Balenciaga sweatshirt she styled over a pair of straight fit jeans. To contrast her sweatshirt, Ms Padukone picked out a pair of suede hot pink pumps and a chain-link purse. Her cropped hair was left free and an off-white face mask completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

Stepping out for a meeting, the Dilbar actor picked out a neutral-tone mid-length bodycon dress that featured a thigh-high slit at the back. Nora paired this with white stilettos, a matching handbag and gold hoop earrings to keep her look minimal and sophisticated.

Jonas

Putting forth a chic look, the White Tiger star stepped out for the ladies final Wimbledon event in a printed Fendi mid-length layered dress. We love the turtleneck number that Mrs Jonas styled with black heels, cat-eye sunglasses, stacked up rings and statement gold abstract earrings.

Ananya Panday

Keeping it clean and minimal, Ananya picked out a pastel yellow corset-like strapless top with a zip-up style front. A pair of crisp white cargo-style jogger pants with patch pockets, white heels and stacked-up necklaces completed the Khaali Peeli actor's look.



Putting forth one of her most elegant looks so far, Kangana Ranaut picked out a creamy white mini dress with lace detailing on the neck and hem. Printed floral work, strappy sandals and Lennon sunglasses topped off the Thalaivi actor's look.

Sara Ali Khan

Hopping on the denim jumpsuit bandwagon, Love Aaj Kal's Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport in a fitted blue jumpsuit that she styled with a matching baseball cap and mask. White sneakers, a basic black sling bag for her necessities completed her look.

Kundra

Setting our screens ablaze, Shilpa Shetty Kundra brought back sequins and bellbottoms and how! The actor picked out a pair of high-waisted gold sequin pants that she styled with a black crop top and matching pointed-toe pumps. A fresh blow-dry and chain-link choker were all she needed to complete this ultra-glam look.

