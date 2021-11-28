Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED star from the week gone by?

Yet another week has gone by and temperatures have dropped. Not that it hindered celebrities from dressing any differently for they're still looking as glamorous as ever. From heavy desi looks to glamorous gowns and trendy street style looks, Tinsel Town's leading ladies have given us some of the most spectacular looks as they've headed out to promote films, attend events and travel. Take a look at the best-dressed stars from the week gone by.

Tara Sutaria

To promote her upcoming film Tadap where she stars opposite Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria picked out a cream corset top and baggy pants from Polite Society. The bustier-style corset top featured a contrasting black drawstring detailing at the front and adjustable eyelet opening at the back. She teamed it with matching cotton-denim pants and black boots giving a cowgirl look with her messy brunette curly hair.

Janhvi Kapoor

Making a strong case for pinks, Janhvi Kapoor picked out a two-piece set from Nedret Taciroglu's Spring Summer 2020 collection. The silk organza set featured a full-sleeved sheer blouse that had lace embroidery, and a ruffled neckline and clubbed with a mini skater skirt which had lace embroidery adding to its appeal in a horizontal manner. Complete with pink heels and monochrome makeup, Janhvi's look was definitely at the top of our list.

Shanaya Kapoor

The star who is yet to make her debut stepped out in a pair of Berksha's straight-fit cargo pants which featured vertical pinstripes on one side and tan brown on the other side which was simple. She paired this with Tiger Mist Riley's top which partially matched her pants and put her toned midriff on full display.

Nora Fatehi

The Kusu-Kusu dancer picked out a Hervé Léger co-ordinated set designed with puckered stitch. This featured a top with square-neck and mutton sleeves that ended with ruffled cuffs. This body-hugging ensemble hugged her curvy figure and the skirt featured a thigh-high slit and ended in a ruffle hemline.

Alaya F

The Jawani Jaaneman actress rocked a black one-shoulder bodysuit beneath a pair of black paper bag leather pants. Tan wedges, her hair pulled into a simple ponytail and flushed pink lips completed the actress' look.

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi actress is on a roll! Kriti Sanon stepped out a couple of times this week giving us brand new looks. One that we can't get over, is this maroon top with flounce sleeves paired with brown high-waist pants and an oversized Chanel quilted black bag. A pair of white sneakers, gold hoop earrings and poker-straight hair completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

For the trailer launch of her next film Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan picked out a white chanderi kurta set from The Loom. She paired this with simple silver juttis, statement silver bangles and poker-straight hair.

Malaika Arora

Looking absolutely regal, Malaika Arora picked out a black Alberto Audenino black sheer gown with encrusted crystals. She wore black basics beneath the sheer piece and styled it with strappy stilettos, glamorous curly hair and shimmer makeup that complimented her look well.

Bhumi Pednekar

Making for one of the most gorgeous desi looks this week, Bhumi Pednekar looked like a piece of sunshine in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga. The bandage-style simple yellow blouse was paired with a flared embellished lehenga which featured shades of pastel pink and blue on it, topped off with a sheer yellow dupatta. A statement choker and hair parted to one side completed the actress' look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed star from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

