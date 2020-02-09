From Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Who was your best dressed celebrity of the week?

This week's verdict is out! Check out the best-dressed leading ladies of the week.

When it comes to fashion, nobody quite does it the way our leading ladies of Bollywood do. Be it at the airport, running errands, attending events, making appearances on red carpets, they have their fashion A-game in line. While some choose to keep it casual, for others it is all about decking up no matter where they are heading.

Check out this week's best-dressed celebrities!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the wedding of Armaan Jain, Bebo looked absolutely divine in a yellow saree by Nikasha. The yellow number bore a gold border on its hem that matched her sleeveless blouse well. Her hair was pulled back into a classic bun while she accessorised her look with long dangling earrings. Kohl-lined eyes, blush cheeks and neutral lips completed her look.

Tara Sutaria

In a stunning pink lehenga by Anita Dongre, Tara Sutaria looked absolutely breath-taking. Her lehenga bore silver embroidery and zardozdi work with a broad border that matched the work on her blouse. A matching dupatta with a silver border was draped in classy way around her outfit. A choker neckpiece with green and pink beads and pearls, with matching earrings, completed her look. Her hair was parted in the centre and pulled into a sleek bun while her makeup was all about clean and flawless beauty.



The Bachchan baht also made a statement in a lovely ivory anarkali piece for the wedding festivities. It bore heavy beaded embellishments all over it and paired it with a white tulle dupatta. Bold red lips, smokey eyes and a dazzling diamond neckpiece to accessorise her outfit completed her look and ensured she looked glamorous as ever.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked radiant in an ice blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The pastel number featured floral embellishments in pink and blue and bore a matching dupatta that was draped over her shoulder. A statement layered neckpiece and her hair styled into voluminous locks completed her glamorous look.



Alia picked out a lehengas by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The ivory lehengas bore dazzling silver work on it and came with a light pink base. She paired it with a blush pink blouse that bore a deep, plunging neckline with sequin detailing on it. Over this, she draped a white dupatta which also featured pink detailing and loads of embroidery and sequin work. A lavish maang-tikka and a simple bindi completed her look for the event.

Karisma Kapoor

For a wedding function, Karisma opted for a stunning ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra that stole the show. Her ensemble featured a long kurta with gold embellishments throughout. Adding to it, she styled the look with a matching lehenga that peeked through the side slits of the kurta. Not just that, she also gave us a peek at her bareback through the keyhole cut in the kurta. Diamond encrusted earrings completed her look for the event while her makeup was all about a fresh, clean glow.



In a black below-the-knee dress by Rosie Assoulin, the actress' dress featured a deep neckline which culminated in a corset-like sheer bodice. Baring her toned midriff, the dress cascaded in a ebony coloured flounce. She ornamented her dress’s deep neckline with a diamond encrusted chain-link necklace and dainty earrings and a pair of black kitten heels. She kept her glam look within the same colour palette and opted for perfectly done black smokey eyes and a nude lip tint.



At the screening of her film, Patani opted for a pair of white separates. An ankle length white skirt with a thigh high slit that had silver fringe detailing, a white bralette with slinky silver straps Disha did justice to her stunning white number. She completed her look with a pair of beige block heels and silver chunky hoops. For her glam, Disha let down her tousled wavy locks and highlighted her eyes.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara opted for an elaborate patola ensemble by Mayyur Girotra. The outfit comprised of a high-waisted lehenga featuring zigzag multi-coloured stripes. She paired her lehenga with a red patola choli and layered it with a long red patola jacket with a blue border. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup, filled in her brows and wore a blush pink lip hue. We especially love how she also sectioned her hair in two braids and let them fall down effortlessly.

Ananya Panday

Panday kept it sultry as she picked out a black gown by Galia Lahav. She upgraded her ensemble with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and oversized balloon sleeves. A large pink exaggerated silk attachment at her waist that was pinned with a silver ribbon and featured a short train, added a splash of colour to the dark look.

She completed it with black pumps with silver rivets on it. Her hair was pulled back into a slick side parting while her face was patted with dewy makeup and a fresh glow.



In a neon orange body-fitted number, Shilpa looked absolutely flawless. Her shimmery number featured a knot-detailing at her waist that showed off her midriff. She toped this off with matching shoes and minimal makeup with her hair styled into tousled waves.

Athiya Shetty

Making a statement in Anita Dongre, Shetty picked out an aqua blue lehenga. It featured gold foil detailing over her silk outfit which made for a stunning look. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun and long, dangling gold earrings and bangles completed her look.

Who according to you was the best dressed actress of the week? Comment below and let us know.

