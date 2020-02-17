From Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor: Who was your best dressed celebrity this week?

Check out the best looks from the week and let us know who your favourite is!

It has been a fantastic week for fashion and style. The Lakme Fashion Week has just commenced and while spotting multiple new trends, there were also looks sported by our favourite celebrities that we absolutely cannot get over. From the flattering silhouettes to vibrant shades, there was a lot to look forward to.

We did a roundup of all the best-dressed leading ladies of the week. Check them out and let us know who your favourite was!

Tara Sutaria

As a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, Tara Sutaria walked for Punit Balana in a blush pink lehenga. It featured elaborate floral danglers and lovely embroidery running all through the fabric. A small blouse and matching dupatta, with her hair styled into tousled, messy waves, with soft makeup, made her one of the prettiest ladies of the week.

The diva picked out a white dress by Jonathan Simkhai ankle-length dress. Katrina's off-shoulder white frilly number also featured sheer sleeves that were pinched tight at the wrist. The straight silhouette of the dress looked great on her body and she completed it with open-toe sandals. Just the right amount of highlighter completed her look well.

Shraddha picked out a pastel blue dress by designer Kanika Goel to promote her upcoming film Baaghi 3. The short dress featured a pleated hem and showed off her toned legs. It also featured a cut out at her waist that also featured a lace texture on it. A large wooden ring held her outfit together.

The Gully Boy actress picked out a lovely gown by Georges Hobeika for the 65th Filmfare awards. She wore the free-flowing dual-tone number which featured an off-shoulder orange-ish yellow panel drape that flared on her hand. It also bore a thigh-high slit and bore a long train and large flare. She paired it with metallic silver heels and looked absolutely breath-taking!

Ananya Panday

Slaying it, as usual, Panday picked out a tangy orange dress that featured an asymmetrical silhouette and pleats at the hem. The one-shoulder dress also bore a belt that cinched her waist and showed off her curves and toned legs. Tie-up heels that matched her outfit, completed Panday's look well.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi made a statement as she opened Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in a floral number by Rahul Mishra. It featured a strapless detail with the upper hand embroidered with abstract shapes and transcended into a colourful skirt that gracefully brushed the floor. It also bore colourful embroidery and her hair was left loose. A flawless base, moody lips and well-defined brows completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

To close Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena strutted the runway in an outfit by Amit Aggarwal in an emerald green colour, It bore the classic symmetrical lines the designer is known for and also featured a long train. The actress looked absolutely breath-taking in the outfit, with neutral makeup and floored us in her look.

Taking the desi route, Sonam Kapoor picked out an outfit by designer Manish Malhotra. It was a simple white saree that featured an embellished border. She draped this with a matching blouse that also made a statement with the puffy sleeves. Styled well with emerald earrings and diamond rings and a matching pendant.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara made a statement in a bright pink pantsuit by Appapop. The Love Aaj kal actress paired her bright pantsuit with a simple crisp white tee and a matching belt around her waist. Her blazer was cropped short and ended at her waist. Sara Ali Khan completed her look with nude block heels and a pair of white cat eye sunnies, making for a funky yet formal look.

Who according to you was the best dressed leading lady of the week? Comment below and let us know.

