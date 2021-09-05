Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady from the week gone by?

Our favourite leading ladies from the industry served us with some of the most stylish looks this week. Be it ethnic desi looks to trendy western ones, fashion never had a dull moment thanks to stars like Tara Sutaria, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. Take a look at our roundup and let us know your favourite looks from the week gone by.

Be it brunches, events, film promotions or airport looks, Bollywood's leading ladies have always been on top of their style game. Take a look at some of the most stylish outfits from the week gone by.

Tara Sutaria

Marjaavaan star Tara Sutaria jet-setted off to shoot for Heropanti 2 and put forth a stylish airport look. She picked out a pair of blue jeans and styled them with thigh-high boots and a matching black oversized jumper. Poker-straight, glossy hair and a flawless makeup look were all she needed to look flawless.

Kiara Advani

Known for her love for ethnic outfits, Kiara Advani looked glamorous in a Faabiiana beige lehenga. Over this, she draped a bright yellow striped dupatta with a scalloped hem and an ethnic choker. Her hair was styled into glamorous waves to complete this look.

Alia Bhatt

Looking like summertime, Alia picked out a one-shoulder pink top from Summer Somewhere and tucked it neatly into a pair of jeans. Blue peep-toe shoes, messy hair and no makeup completed the Raazi star's effortlessly stylish look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Trust Bebo to look good in everything she wears! The mother-of-two kept it simple in paisley printed mini dress from Zara as she stepped out to run errands.

Nora Fatehi

Raising the temperature, the Street Dancer 3D actress opted for a John Paul Taker double-breasted strapless peplum top styled with straight-cut pants. Her hair styled into old Hollywood-style waves and black pumps completed the actress' look.

Katrina Kaif

Making a strong case for florals yet again seems like Katrina Kaif has a newfound love for the colour purple! She picked out a lovely floral off-shoulder wrap-style dress. Her brunette hair was left loose and she soaked in the sun.



The Thalaivi actress needs no excuse to get decked up and put forth some fabulous desi looks. Kangana picked out a bright orange Raw mango silk saree with a gold and red border. She pulled her hair back into a slick bun accessorised with flowers and a statement gold necklace to complete her look.

Kundra

Giving us sunset vibes, Shilpa Shetty looked radiant in an orange Cuin double-pallu cocktail saree that came with a statement belt. Statement earrings and her hair styled into glamorous waves completed the actress' look.



While heading back from brunch, Khushi Kapoor looked like the ultimate girl-next-door in a pink mid-length slip dress that she styled with a Jacquemus belt bag and neutral-tone block heels to look simple yet stylish.

Kriti Sanon

Making a strong case for checks, Kriti Sanon opted for a mini black and white checkered shirt dress that featured a contrasting neon shade on the sides of her outfit. White tennis shoes, a black face mask, layered necklaces and her hair styled into glossy waves completed this airport look of the Mimi star.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

