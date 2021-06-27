Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon to Khushi Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

This week, we saw some of our favourite leading ladies step out and put forth some uber-chic looks. Take a look and tell us who your favourite is.

With the curfews being relaxed, more and more celebrities have begun to step out and commence work. Be it for shoots, meetings, parties or personal errands, Bollywood's leading ladies have always managed to look stylish while stepping out. This week, many of the stunning ladies stepped out and gave us some fresh new looks that we are crushing on and can't wait to imitate. Take a look and tell us who your best-dressed lady of the week was.

Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan star gave us her take on the Y2K fashion trend. She stepped out in a pair of loose, distressed jeans styled with a monochrome printed bodysuit. A mini shoulder purse, white tennis shoes and her hair pulled back into a messy bun completed Tara's off-duty look.

Kriti Sanon

Putting comfort first, the Housefull 4 actor stepped out in a monochrome checkered outfit featuring a pair of high-waisted pants with patch pockets. The pants were a part of a coordinated set that came with a matching shirt that she tied across her salmon-hued halter neck crop top. White chunky sneakers, dark sunglasses and her YSL Tote bag accessorised her outfit well.



Making a strong case for leather pants, the fashionista picked out a black bodysuit and paired it with burgundy-hued leather pants. A matching chain-link purse and white sneakers accessorised this chic look.

Ananya Panday

Showing us how to mix prints and patterns, Panday looked comfortable yet stylish in a cropped striped jumper that she styled in a one-shoulder form. The Khaali Peeli actress further paired this with white shorts with cute strawberry prints on it. We love her fresh, barely-there makeup and the way her hair was styled into a messy ponytail with a few strands left loose.



Stepping out in an effortlessly stylish look, Malla looked comfortable in a pair of baggy jeans styled with a cropped sunshine-yellow shirt. A pair of chunky brown platform heels and a chain-link necklace accessorised this outfit well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Seems like baggy, distressed jeans are a popular pick among celebrities. The Chhalaang actor kept it simple in a pair of high-waisted ripped jeans styled with a mint green crop top and combat boots. A pair of red-framed sunnies, a mini handbag and her hair blow-dried perfectly, completed the diva's look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Queen of casual looks, Bebo kept it simple in a tie-dye t-shirt and baggy jeans. Her bright orange tote bag and white sneakers made for a simple look.

Nene

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl gave us one of the most glam looks of the week. Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri was all decked up in a Reeti Arneja lehenga set which bore a tie-dye skirt and a heavily detailed blouse, delivering a cool boho look. Smokey eyes, perfectly tousled locks and boho earrings topped off this look well.



Known for mixing and matching well, Kangana Ranaut stepped out in an elegant white saree with a gold border as she was spotted at the airport. Neutral suede loafers and a classic brown Birkin handbag accessorised this look well.

Who according to you was the best-dressed diva from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor makes a chic statement in faux leather pants for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday; Yay or Nay?

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×