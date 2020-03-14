Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood diva of the week?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/tara_sara_annaya.jpg?itok=UfHx72_9

This week's verdict is out! Check out our favourite and most fashionable looks from the week and let us know if your favourites made it to the list.

It is that time of the week again! In the week gone by, there have been not just amazing fashion and style moments created by the who's who of the industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and more, but also multiple faux pas that happened. While you are updated on every diva's look during the week, we roundup the week's best-dressed and weigh the looks!

Check out this week's best-dressed leading ladies and let us know who your favourite is.

Tara Sutaria

The lady in black, Tara Sutaria was by far the best dressed of the week without doubt. She rocked a gorgeous black lavish Marmar Halim gown which was strapless. It hugged her chest and from waist-down opened up into a large flared skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Paired with black stiletto pumps with silver lining and matching earrings, Tara looked phenomenal in the outfit with her hair styled into a side-parted sleek bun, smokey eyes and pink lips.

Ananya Panday

In a black Monique Lhuiler gown which bore gold work on it, Ananya outfit also bore a one-shoulder full sleeve and a bodice that hugged her hourglass figure well. From waist-down, the gown opened up into a thigh-high slit. Metallic Jimmy Choo stilettos went with the outfit well. To further glam herself up for the red carpet, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress pulled her hair into a low bun and had a few lose strands styled into soft curls that framed her face well.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara looked nothing short of a barbie in a baby pink strapless gown with feather detailing on it. The gown by Georges Chakra featured a double-bow detailing across her chest and featured a lot of feather detailing on the bodice along with a thigh-high slit! With her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail and a few strands left lose, the Love Aaj Kal star looked flawless.

Kriti Sanon

In an emerald green gown by Shantanu and Nikhil, Kriti Sanon's outfit even featured a plunging neckline and a ruffle detailed top. With cut-outs at the waist, the outfit flowed easily and featured a large flare. Complete with drop diamond earrings and smokey green shimmery eyes the diva looked her glamorous best for the event.

Shilpa Shetty who made a stunning statement in a white saree by Mayyur Girotra. The white drape featured contrasting red, blue and teal stripes all over the blouse and the border. A clean base, filled-in brows, kohl-lined eyes, long dangling earrings and side-parted straight hair made quite a lot of jaws drop.

Saving the best for last, we have Malaika Arora who made a stunning statement in a gorgeous gown by Dany Atrache Couture. The gown featured a plunging neckline accompanied by long statement sleeves. The mermaid cut number then featured embroidered fabric that made for a plush look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Making nautical stripes cool again, was Kareena Kapoor Khan. She paired the blue and white striped tee with a pair of flare pants in a bright red shade. A flawless base, classic winged liner and her hair styled into lose waves completed Bebo's casual yet trendy look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

For Holi, the Drive actress donned a gorgeous lehenga set by Punit Balana. The white number featured pink thread embroidery around the neck and hem, that made for a stunning contrast against the white. She then let her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look to keep it simple yet stylish.

Spotted at the airport, for the travel ahead of her, Anushka Sharma picked out rolled-up baggy denims and styled it with an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt. Long grey socks and chunky white sneakers added a sporty touch to her look while a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag made a classic yet stylish statement.

Who according to you was the best dressed of the week? Comment below and let us know.

