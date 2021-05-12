Taylor Swift, Harry Styles to Dua Lipa: The BEST DRESSED celebrities at the Brit Awards 2021 red carpet

The Brit Awards 2021 took place in London early this morning and saw some of the hottest Hollywood celebrities grace the red carpet. Here's a rundown of who wore what!

The Brit Awards 2021 red carpet was certainly one gala affair. The star-studded event took place in London earlier today. From lavish gowns, suave pantsuits, glittery outfits and even a couple of pregnancy announcements, this red carpet was buzzing with looks and news! Here's a full workup of what went down on the red carpet and who wore what.

Taylor Swift

Always known to make headlines, Taylor Swift took home the award for Global Icon, becoming the first woman and non-British person to get it! She was dressed in a glittery MiuMiu coordinated set which involved a slinky bralette and a high-waisted straight-cut skirt. She took us back to her Red and 1989 eras with her red lipstick and iconic bangs!

Little Mix

The all-women group took home the award for Best British Group and even presented their fans with an announcement of their own! Singers Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off their pregnant bellies making their pregnancy announcement together! Jade Amelia Thirlwall also posed with her bandmates as they all dressed in white for the event.

Olivia Rodrigo

Making her UK performance debut, Rodrigo sang her hit track Driver's License at the BRITs. For the red carpet, Olivia brought neons back in style by picking out a bright neon green Dior tulle and pleated fit-and-flare dress. A black sleek belt and matching stilettos completed her look.

Dua Lipa

Making for a risque look, Dua Lipa picked out a sunshine yellow Vivienne Westwood creation to stand apart on the red carpet. Her outfit gave us Any Winehouse feels as it bore a slouchy neckline with a lilac net running through the off-shoulder outfit. She styled this with a black garter and lace-up heels for an edgy look. Her hair was pulled up into a dramatic bouffant bun and strings of pearls around her neck completed her look.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Gucci go hand-in-hand and we're all aware of it now! He picked out a funky double-breasted blazer and matching pants in shades of brown, for collecting his BRIT award. The Falling singer also accessorised his look with a brown purse!

Rina Sawayama

In one of the most stunning creations of the night, Rina was dressed in a dramatic lilac number from Balmain. Her ruffle strapless outfit was all about the dramatic layers of tulle that overflowed and created a sweeping long train. Elegant simple silver jewels and minimal makeup made for a stunning red carpet look.

Adam Lambert

Making a strong case and bringing back animal prints, Adam Lambert picked out a leopard printed Dolce and Gabbana number for the BRITs in London. His smokey eyes, silver flower accessory and spiky hair completed his rocker look.

Billy Porter

Always known to make heads turn and experiment with his fashion game, he walked the red carpet in a black threeASFOUR outfit. His outfit came with a lace bodysuit that he wore beneath a ruffle detailed black dress. Ankle-length leather boots with block heels, a dramatic black hat and statement silver jewels accessorised his look.

Olly Alexander

Showing us how to pull off printed pantsuits in the right way, Olly Alexander picked out a starry Gucci number with a feathered sleeve hemline on his sleeves and spike detailing around his ankles. He styled this over a blue shirt and posed for the paps!

Haim

The Haim sisters made a strong case for formal dressing in monochrome looks by The Row, as they took home the award for Best International Group. The trio even got a special mention from close friend Taylor Swift at the awards show!

