Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan to Karan Johar: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

What a lovestruck week is almost over. But, what is in our minds are the dapper looks that the internet has access to. It was circulated like wildfire on so many screens and we became instant fans of many ensembles. It was a pantsuit show mostly but from tons of bling to the classic and timeless suit, there was everything the whole world would wish to pick up notes from. There was no getup spared in looking its spiffy best, and we have proof as Bollywood men had our eyes stuck and mouths gaped.

Karan Johar

The birthday boy whose party gave every star a reason to dress up to the nines. Eka Lakhani styled the filmmaker in a Dolce & Gabbana green super shiny jacket which also included a tuxedo look. With Christian Louboutin's formal shoes and Gucci sunnies, he was ready to be the hero of the show as he should be.

Sidharth Malhotra

Motto: To look suave in head-to-toe black, now and always. Styled by Eka Lakhani, this Manish Malhotra suit entailed a structured jacket with oxidized gold bugle beads that ran in stripes. The Shershaah star's look was topped off over a quilted yoke shirt, a velvet tie, and straight-fit trousers.

Shahid Kapoor

Classic and cool! The Jersey actor rocked a Shantanu and Nikhil embellished white blazer, white shirt, and trousers. Edward Lalrempuia accessorised his look with a bow and formal shoes, he looked super handsome like a sight to swoon over. Bored with a black tux? This is the change you need!

Varun Dhawan

The shine just speaks to our hearts in sheer brilliance, ah, what is this serve? Mohit Rai picked out a double-breasted blazer by Nikhil Thampi which was teamed with black trousers, a tie, and formal shoes for the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor.

Vicky Kaushal

A black ensemble sure knows how to give everything. The head-turning appeal, looking exceptional and everything more! Amandeep Kaur found a Manish Malhotra pantsuit for the Raazi actor which consisted of an embroidered thread work jacket with a lapel that has bugle beads. Combined with a shirt, trousers, and glossy shoes, this was spot-on!

Rajkummar Rao

In black we trust, In the Badhaai Do actor's style, we doubly trust. Anisha Jain chose a Gaurav Gupta pantsuit which featured a blazer with black sequins and the many dashing charms came from a silk shirt, trousers and shoes. Colour-coordinated and perfect!

Ranveer Singh

Bomber jackets were a thing of winter but the bling isn't! Keep up with it as Eka Lakhani styled him in Libertine's holographic sequin jacket teamed with a white shirt, trousers, offbeat sunnies, and suede shoes.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week