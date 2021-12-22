Year Ender 2021: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: The BEST airport looks from the year gone by

In 2021, one place that every celebrity made sure they were dressed to the nines while putting their most glamorous foot forward, wasn't a runway or red carpet this year. Most of Tinsel Town's divas stepped out and looked their stylish best at the airport showcasing their trendy and luxurious handbags while setting new trends. From leather pants to cropped jackets to monotone ensembles, airports were the go-to place to set new trends for B-town's top ladies this year, before and after jet-setting off to various locations.

Here's a rundown of all the best-dressed airport looks from the year gone by.

Deepika Padukone

Undoubtedly one of the biggest trendsetters of the year, Deepika Padukone turned the airport to her runway. The 35-year-old leading lady set the bar high for everything from tie-dye to athleisure and leather, which she sported at the airport and instantly kickstarted a trend.

From her tie-dye coordinated set to leather pants, to her monochrome ensembles, there were hardly any moments when Deepika Padukone let us down with her style this year. She was also one of the first divas to showcase her Bottega Veneta bag at the airport following which every A-lister tried to get her hands on the same!

Alia Bhatt

Picking the top airport looks of Alia Bhatt from the year gone by seemed like quite a task! The 28-year-old RRR actress never had a dull moment and jet setted off for vacations, weddings, shoots and promotional events. Predominantly white and neutral tones ruled her airport wardrobe. She also rocked cropped jackets and flared jeans.

Alia Bhatt also hopped on the leather pants bandwagon by pairing it with a matching top giving us a viral monotone look. The diva who pulls off desi ensembles well also gave us a few glimpses into her casual ethnic wardrobe by sporting them at the airport.

Katrina Kaif

Giving us some of the best beauty and ethnic looks from the year 2021, the newlywed actress who didn't step out much this past year still made it to the top of our best dressed at the airport list. Keeping it casual and warm in the beginning of the year, Kat opted for a monotone black look with a splash of pink with a Chloe trench coat.

Her turmeric yellow Anamika Khanna ensemble at the airport before she jet-setted off for her wedding festivities in Rajasthan. For her first appearance as a newlywed, we loved that Katrina opted for a dusted pink Sabyasachi ensemble at the airport with Vicky Kaushal.

Kiara Advani

When she kickstarted the promotions of Shershaah, Kiara Advani jet-setted to and from the city often. Her looks at the airport involved a lot of military green but she also brought out her colourful personality through her outfits in the form of coordinated sets. The Good Newwz actor's bags at the airport won our hearts!

Kriti Sanon

Along with ruling the OTT platform scene with her films, Kriti Sanon also ruled the airport. She followed the trends set and rocked leather pants to be part of the monotone trend and rocked it with matching tops.

The Mimi actress even walked the runway in athleisure in the shade of next year, violet and a classy look with a cut-out jacket.

Shraddha Kapoor

If there is someone who experimented with her fashion and didn't follow set trends, it was Shraddha Kapoor. The Ek Villain star wore everything from colour-blocked pleated dresses to blouses with exaggerated ruffles and long jackets and even hopped on the leather pants bandwagon but didn't go monotone with her outfit and finally decided that keeping it casual is what does it for her and is most comfortable. Nonetheless, she made a mark with every look.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Ghost Stories actress put comfort over style at the airport and still managed to look chic this year. Sneakers were her go-to choice of footwear and she often paired them with comfortable baggy pants and crop tops with jackets to match. When she was dressy, the actress slipped into easy co-ord sets in light hues to keep the ball rolling.

Tara Sutaria

Undoubtedly one of the classiest actors out there, Tara Sutaria's style sense often goes unmatched by those her age. The Tadap actress's go-to this year was her Coach tote bag that she paired with everything from oversize cosy knits for winter to chic turtlenecks styled with knee-high boots and easy-breezy summer maxi summer dresses.

Sara Ali Khan

Apart from wearing her go-to white kurta-set at the airport, the Atrangi Re actress also rocked breezy western wear in the form of shorts and jumpsuits based on her mood and where she was heading to.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's airport looks were unbeatable this year around. The Garmi dancer set the ground on fire by ensuring everything from her hair to makeup was put together. Nora showed off her hourglass figure, her luxurious and expensive bags and her excellent sense of style at the airport.

From trending shades like lavender to co-ord sets in the form of fitted skirts and blouses, skirt suits, bodycon dresses and of course trench coats, Nora experimented with outfits at the airport and managed to ace every single look seamlessly!

Who, according to you, had the best airport style in 2021? Comment below and let us know.

