Year Ender 2021: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: BEST & WORST celeb looks from the year

We're all ready to bid goodbye to 2021. The year has been one with its fair share of ups and downs, when we finally got to head out again, visit theatres, attend screenings, spot celebrities and so much more. We also got to witness some of the most stunning looks that celebrities stepped out in. From airports to red carpets to promotional events, the leading ladies of Bollywood had their moments of fashion highs and lows. Here's a roundup of the best and worst looks from the year gone by.

Best looks of 2021

Deepika Padukone

On a winning streak, Deepika Padukone ruled the fashion charts of the year. Be it her airport looks, red carpet looks or even when she was heading out for a dinner, the actress rarely disappointed. Everything she sported from tie-dye to monotone outfits to leather pants and distressed jeans became instant trends and caught on like wildfire! In 2021 too, DP along with her stylist Shaleena Nathani proved that they make an unbeatable duo!

Alia Bhatt

In a close second, Alia Bhatt too gave us some unforgettable looks in 2021. From her Manish Malhotra infinity blouse that went viral to her sparkly birthday LBD to her innumerable desi looks that she sported for the promotions of her films, Alia pulled off almost every outfit flawlessly.

Ananya Panday

It was an experimental year for Ananya in terms of fashion. The diva had her fair share of both, hits and misses but managed to win hearts with outfits that flattered her silhouette. Lavish gowns and opulent desi ensembles were what we loved to see the diva the most in this past year and she did full justice to them!

Janhvi Kapoor

The Roohi star played it safe in terms of silhouettes this year around. She stuck to figure-flattering sarees and gowns. We specifically loved her Raw Mango sheer floral ensemble and black David Koma gown with a metallic bustier, which gave the look an additional edge.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood had an eventful year. She had her baby Jeh Ali Khan, prior to which she kept her looks comfortable in breezy kaftans. Post her delivery, as Bebo is still getting back in shape, she has been rocking more figure-flattering pieces in monotone colours and desi ensembles in bright and happy hues. One of the few actresses who managed to get by this year without any major faux pas!

Karisma Kapoor

Always open to experimenting with her outfits, Karisma Kapoor played around with a range of styles and silhouettes. From bodycon dresses to co-ord pieces and elegant sarees, the diva sported it all and left us floored. The diva also had a strong makeup and hair game that complimented her outfits well.

Katrina Kaif

Yet another diva who managed to get through 2021 without any fashion fails, the newlywed only looked gorgeous in co-ord pieces and desi ensembles this year. While we all know Kat has a soft spot for florals, we can't get enough of the diva's two floral sarees, a Rahul Mishra creations and a custom-made Sabyasachi tulle number with a veil, for her pre-wedding festivities.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in almost everything she wore this year. From her airport looks to promotional events and red carpet premieres, the diva looked elegant in desi ensembles including opulent lehengas, sarees and sharara sets. She also slayed pantsuits, co-ord sets, jackets and boots with equal swag throughout the year.

Kriti Sanon

The star who had two major OTT releases this year gave us some of the chicest looks. From her structured outfits, while promoting films to her leather and monotone ensembles at the airport to her girl-next-door desi looks, Kriti's outfits were relatable, fun and chic. And we duly took notes!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The reality show judge gave us numerous desi looks that served as inspiration for this wedding season. From her quirky Papa Don't Preach Saree to hopping on the tie-dye bandwagon with her lehengas and bringing in the sparkle and shine, Madhuri's outfits have been bookmarked for when we need to dress up for weddings or festivities next year!

Malaika Arora

From sparkles to sequins, Malla sported it all this year. However, her best looks are undoubtedly the outfits that flattered her figure. From her sparkly sequin blue gown to her baby pink slip dress and bodycon red dress, she knew what suited her best and didn't hesitate to flaunt the figure she's worked hard to maintain!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Even after making her way to Hollywood, PeeCee still remains our desi girl. She set the internet on fire when she threw a lavish Diwali party and rocked a lovely Arpita Mehta lehenga for it. She also walked the red carpet at the BBMAs in a Dolce and Gabbana sheer ensemble making for a bold yet daring look!

Sara Ali Khan

From her ice princess Aadnevik gown to her desi ensembles when promoting her film Atrangi Re, we saw a lot of Sara Ali Khan in 2021. The actress can't get enough of her desi ensembles and we loved almost all of them that sported after her workouts to promoting her films and attending red carpet events.

Shanaya Kapoor

The newbie really pulled off some of the most glamorous ensembles in 2021 and managed to look stunning in most of them. From structured white pantsuits to bright lehengas and sarees, we love how the diva who is all set to make her debut, also kept in mind hair and makeup to ensure it complemented her outfit well for a chic look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

With a flair for dramatic ensembles, we weren't surprised when Shilpa Shetty opted for showstopping sequin pants and flowy ensembles during the year. All her outfits flattered her hourglass figure and she styled her voluminous hair into easy face-framing waves that worked perfectly with every look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Yet another diva with barely any faux pas in 2021, Shraddha Kapoor left no silhouette untouched. She hopped on the leather pants bandwagon by sporting them at the airport, rocked a bodycon dress in velvet and innumerable desi looks including sarees and lehengas, all of which she looked phenomenal and radiant in.

Tara Sutaria

The Tadap actress explored the field of fashion and stepped out of her comfort zone this year. We love how she pulled off cargo pants, kaftans and more and didn't limit her experimenting to just makeup with wild curls instead of her go-to poker-straight hairdo. We love how the star looked in glamorous gowns, opulent lehengas and comfortable street-style looks.

Worst looks of 2021

Alia Bhatt

While she did have a larger number of hits this year, the only two looks that were misses for us was when the diva stepped out to kickstart Brahmastra promotions. She rocked a red chiffon dress with a waist cut-out followed by a sparkly bomber jacket styled with a zip-up skirt that were both letdowns after her phenomenal airport looks, sarees and lehengas.

Deepika Padukone

Even the Queen has some bad days. DP paved the way for pairing socks with heels at the airport in the past. But one of her airport looks this year just didn't do it for us. She rocked an oversized denim jacket over a pair of baggy jeans styled with white socks and black kitten heels, all of which looked extremely mismatched.

Janhvi Kapoor

While she does manage to leave us floored in her sarees, Janhvi's leaf green Manish Malhotra ensemble with a mirror work hem did not compliment her at all.

Karisma Kapoor

An outfit that didn't do justice to Karisma's lean figure, was her Dash and Dot high neck dress. The sleeves made her look bulky and uncomfortable. Her pulled-back hair didn't work well with the outfit even though the pattern of her dress is something we loved!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Yet another outfit that didn't do justice to an actress, was Madhuri Dixit's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga which featured an opulent mirror work skirt styled with a blouse that bore dramatic pleated sleeves.

Shanaya Kapoor

The only time Shanaya sported something that didn't match her figure, was when she wore a blue dress with tassels. The outfit might have been an attempt to make her look more curvaceous but didn't work in her favour. Additionally, her slick back bun gave this a more uptight look while her outfit with fringes seemed like it was meant to be more fun.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

While the star manages to pull off every dramatic number with absolute ease, this red ruffle off-shoulder dress with a high-low hemline did not do justice to her hourglass figure. We loved her quirky shoes though!

Ananya Panday

It is only normal to have some misses when you're experimenting and this Raisa Vanessa number is proof of that. The blue and white striped number with balloon skirt didn't seem like Ananya's vibe. The crop top could be styled with a pair of wide-leg white pants instead, for a more chic look, we thought.

Kriti Sanon

While both her films were OTT hits, Kriti Sanon did have a few fashion misses this year. The diva who is a fan of contemporary looks and loves the boho vibe, rocked two outfits, one in red and another in white, that had us wondering why she said yes to the dresses!

Malaika Arora

We can't get enough of Malaika in shimmery outfits as much as she can't do without them. But her Atelier Zuhra dress was offbeat. We've seen dresses from the design house on other Bollywood divas but Malla's structured shoulders and mid-length number styled with shimmery ombre pink pumps and her hair pulled into a half updo did not do justice to the diva who somehow manages to pull everything off seamlessly!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Two of the biggest misses for us, have to be PeeCee's Halpern dress for the red carpet premiere of Matrix and her David Koma floral ensemble. While we love it when the diva experiments, these outfits made it seem like the star who otherwise doesn't need to try at all, was trying too hard to impress.

Sara Ali Khan

With the numerous looks that Sara pulled off in 2021, we were bound to find a few that didn't flatter her! She rocked a pink sharara suit while leaving her gym and the gold sequin work, the ruffles on her sleeves and matching pink juttis all seemed like there was too much happening.

She also rocked a Dolce and Gabbana dress while promoting Atrangi Re was meant to be bold but instead looked outdated.

Which were your best and worst looks from 2021? Comment below and let us know.

