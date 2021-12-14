Year Ender 2021: Deepika Padukone's BEST & WORST looks of 2021 & why she was the trendsetter of the year

Every time Deepika Padukone stepped out in 2021, she made heads turn. Be it with her airport looks, street style looks or ethnic outfits, the diva made sure she posed for the paparazzi while looking effortlessly stylish.

From repeating her outfits to rocking monotone numbers, bringing back leather and more, the actress did it all in the year 2021. Take a look at some of her most iconic fashion hits and misses from the year gone by.

Leather pants for the win

The 35-year-old set kicked off the leather pants trend by first giving us a monotone green look and then followed it up by sporting a range of different styles, mixing and matching them to give us some edgy and fierce looks. Following her the millennials as well as Gen-Z of Bollywood made leather pants their go-to attire.

The Piku star, styled by her go-to stylist Shaleena Nathani sported leather pants at the airport with a white shirt and socks with heels and for a separate photoshoot with a Versace bustier-style crop top.

It's cool to repeat!

One of the things the actress hasn't shied away from is repeating her outfits. From red carpets to events, over the years we've seen DP keeping her favourite pieces and styling them differently over the years. This year was no different.

The actress kicked off the year by rocking her Zara co-ordinated set with a luxurious brown trench coat, a Bottega Veneta handbag, heels and her hair pulled up. She sported the Zara monotone set back in 2020 while promoting her film Chhapaak.

Later in the year, for an event in the city, Padukone sported what she loves best - her Indian drape. She styled the sheer black Sabyasachi ensemble over a full-sleeve black blouse with her cropped hair styled into a sleek wet hairdo. The actress had sported the same saree back in 2018, with a different blouse for an event.

Monotone athleisure looks

Monotone has always been Deepika's strongest point when it comes to styling. She made it her own by often sporting outfits in the same shade from head-to-toe, primarily at the airport and making it her go-to airport look. This year, she took things a notch higher by merging it with athleisure. Zara coordinated sets at the airport in vibrant hues became an instant trend with every celebrity pulling it off when they could. She even sported athleisure co-ord sets with heels and trench coats and we took notes!

Co-ordinated sets seem to be Padukone's go-to attire. She also looked super chic in a lilac Ivy Park set which featured a cropped blazer-style jacket and comfortable trousers that she styled with a white crop top and silver pumps at the airport.

For an event, the Piku star picked out a blue bodycon maxi dress that she paired with blue pumps and a matching ink blue trench jacket. A statement chain-link necklace and her usual bun hairstyle completed the diva's look.

The actress who is all set to star and produce her next Hollywood film also gave us a couple of noteworthy street style looks this year. When she sported black distressed denim with a white crop top and tie-dye shirt to top it off, it created a ripple effect with distressed denims taking over our feeds.

For dinner with PV Sindhu, the ace badminton player looked ultra-chic in a white full-sleeve top styled with high-waist black flared pants and matching pumps. Chain-link earrings and her statement Bottega bag accessorised this look well.

While returning from Bengaluru, the actor who is all set for her next film with Prabhas picked another tie-dye co-ord set featuring a hoodie and sweatpants styled with shoes and her Fendi bag.

Desi looks

We can't miss out on the actor's desi looks that she sported with elegance. Padukone kicked things off in this velvet Sabyasachi mustard yellow kurta set for Holi celebrations early in the year, which featured a heavy gold border and sheer dupatta. Her red jhumka earrings stole complemented her outfit perfectly.

Following that, Deepika Padukone slipped into a pleated colourful saree by designer Payal Khandwala for a promotional event. Her look with her hair pulled back in a centre-parted bun, drop earrings and minimal glam, instantly went viral and we weren't complaining.

The 83 star's final desi look of the year was opulent and luxurious. Padukone left us starstruck when she sported this ivory Faraz Manan saree with detailed heavy embroidery and a high neck blouse. Emerald accessories, glossy slick back hair and smokey black eyes took our breaths away.

Worst look

While she managed to make fashion statements and set new trends with every single look, one look that disappointed us was an airport look where the star rocked an oversized Iro denim jacket with baggy jeans at the airport. The outfit styled with Louis Vuitton heels and socks didn't do justice to the lean star in any way.

While she has been sporting socks with heels and bulky outfits in the past, this look was completely mismatched and unflattering.

Which is your favourite look of Deepika Padukone's from the year gone by? Comment below and let us know.

