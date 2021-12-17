Year Ender 2021: Tara Sutaria's best and worst looks from 2021 and 5 trends she ACED like a total pro

A millennial Starkid who made her Bollywood debut with two contemporaries in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria has truly come a long way since then. Her on-screen presence has made a mark, especially with her most recent film Tadap, where she stars opposite Ahan Shetty. Apart from her acting, Tara Sutaria has also created a huge impact with her fashion. The diva who likes to stick to what she knows best in terms of trends has played it relatively safe this year and given us some spectacular looks.

Trendspotting

Crop tops

Tara Sutaria just couldn't get enough of crop tops this year. The 26-year-old actress took every opportunity to show off her toned midriff by sporting fitted crop tops with a variety of pants. To dress down, the Marjaavan actress often paired her crop tops with distressed jeans and sneakers.

When it was time to dress up, she rocked high-waisted statement-making pants with stilettos for a glam look.

Oversize distressed denims

When she had to run errands, we often spotted Tara keeping it comfortable in bodysuits paired with high-waisted boxy distressed blue jeans. She often paired this with a mini purse and sneakers to keep it comfortable and stylish.

Monochrome athleisure

Hopping on the athleisure bandwagon, the Heropanti 2 actress rocked multiple athleisure looks in monochrome. She opted for full-sleeve crop tops and paired them with matching joggers complete with slides for chic yet casual statement-making looks.

Indo-western fits

With kaftans becoming a raging trend this year, we weren't surprised that Tara opted for a comfortable loungewear piece by Arpita Mehta while stepping out in the city. She accessorised the look with a basic sling bag and minimal makeup.

To promote her film, the actress slipped into a contemporary Anamika Khanna outfit featuring a front closing blouse in gold and ivory-hued dhoti pants. She topped this off with a long embellished jacket for a statement-making look.

Opulent lehengas

This year also saw Tara Sutaria donning multiple desi looks. Lehengas were her top picks and she couldn't get enough of Anita Dongre's creations. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the actress rocked an ivory lehenga with gold embroidery all over and a blouse with a plunging neckline. Statement jewellery and her hair styled into a bun completed the actress' look.

She sported yet another Anita Dongre piece in a pretty pink shade with lovely embroidery and colourful hand-painted motifs all over. Tara sported the sheer dupatta on her back in a cape-style manner to complete her look and a statement diamond and emerald necklace added a dose of glam to the look.

Minimal kurta sets

Not one to go overboard with her choices, Tara Sutaria has maintained keeping her looks minimal with basic solid colours. For the promotions of Tadap, the actress edged away from her minimal looks and opted for a silk kurta set from Raw Mango. She styled the gold high-neck piece with a bright red dupatta and her hair pulled back into a classy bun.

When we spotted her heading out of a friend's house, Tara was in a monotone desi look involving a detailed chikankari kurta paired with silk dhoti pants and heel kohlapuri shoes. Her makeup game was on point and a simple bag completed her look.

Best looks

When Sabyasachi launched his collaboration with H&M, the star managed to get her hands on one piece that she rocked for her Parsi New Year celebrations. She styled the vertical striped embroidered kaftan with gigantic gold hoop earrings and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner with her makeup game on point, making for one of Sutaria's best looks of the year.

For the promotions of Tadap, Tara rocked a chocolate brown crocodile leather coordinated set by Meshki that she accessorised with a pair of Louboutin pumps, making for a subtle yet statement-worthy look.

Hopping on to the corset trend bandwagon, Tara Sutaria rocked a corset-style black romper from Polite Society that showed off her lean legs. The structured outfit was styled with black pumps, a mini black bag and Balenciaga structured black sunglasses to complete her look.

Corsets were probably the biggest trend of the year and the Tadap actress gave another spin to it while promoting her film. In yet another pick by Polite Society, Tara opted for a cream coloured corset with black details and paired it with high-waist loose pants. A pair of black boots and her hair styled into wild curls gave this outfit an additional edge.

It seems like the lean actress couldn't get enough of corsets this season! She also wore an ivory-hued satin corset-style maxi dress. A pair of glittery pumps, statement silver earrings and her hair styled into wispy waves completed Tara's look.

Finally, for the grand premiere of her film, the actress rocked a stunning black gown by Gauri and Nainika which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Tara Sutaria was elegance personified in the strappy number accessorised with a statement diamond choker, matching ring and earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a slick bun to ensure all eyes were on her outfit.

Underwhelming look

We didn't think Tara Sutaria had a bad look this year. But there was one look that we felt unimpressed by and that seemed underwhelming to the actress, was the outfit that Tara sported for her birthday celebrations while promoting Tadap. She rocked an asymmetrical one-shoulder dress with a high-low style hem by Mannat Gupta in a rust orange colour styled with neutral-tone pumps, gold earrings and stacked up rings.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's looks from the year gone by? Comment below and let us know.

