Zendaya, Billie Eilish to Kristen Stewart: BEST & WORST DRESSED stars at the Oscars 2022

The 2022 Oscar awards have had some glorious red carpet moments with the biggest names in entertainment walking down and putting their best foot forward. The show was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. From large and opulent gowns to minimal yet shimmery outfits, the red carpet witnessed it all, followed by some of the most fabulous after-parties!

Take a look at who wore what and the best-dressed stars at this year's Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish

Making for one of the most dramatic looks on the red carpet, Billie Eilish stepped out in an off-shoulder black ruffle Gucci gown which came with a floor-sweeping long train. For the red carpet, Billie matched her hair with her black outfit and styled it with bangs and curled outwards making for one hell of a look.

Zendaya

We're yet to come across an outfit that didn't look good on the Euphoria actress. Zendaya sported a custom Valentino number on the red carpet which came with a cropped satin silk button-up white shirt, paired with a high-waist shimmery silver column skirt with a floor-sweeping train and Bulgari jewels. Her hair was pulled up into a twisted bun and shimmery eyelids completed the Dune star's glam red carpet look.

Nicole Kidman

In a custom Armani Prive number, the Ricardos star stunned in a grey column dress. Her strapless number bore a deep neck and an exaggerated puffy waist attachment along with a floor-sweeping short train. A red manicure, diamond necklace, ruby lips and her blonde locks pulled into a neat bun with face-framing tendrils left loose, completed her stunning look.

Zoe Kravitz

The petite The Batman actress channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn at the Oscars 2022 red carpet. She sported a pink YSL strapless column-style gown that didn't flatter her figure or her skin tone and her hair was pulled back into a bun with short bangs on her forehead. A dainty diamond necklace accessorised this look that we weren't too fond of.

Timothee Chalamet

Making for one of the best-dressed men on the red carpet, the Dune actor stepped out in Louis Vuitton. He sported a sparkly blazer with lace trims and lace hemmed sleeves, paired with high-waist black trousers. The actor even went shirtless and sported a statement bejewelled necklace to add a dose of glamour to his red carpet look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Twinning on the red carpet yet again, the couple played it safe in matching black outfits. The eldest Kardashian sister picked out a strapless Mugler column-style dress with black stilettos while her musician fiance rocked a Maison Margiela tuxedo with a silver brooch and black sunglasses.

Shawn Mendes

Looking handsome in a black Dolce and Gabbana suit, the Senorita singer styled his look with a simple black bowtie. A crisp white shirt beneath his double-breasted blazer ensured the presenter at the Academy Awards looked dapper and kept his look safe.

Jennifer Garner

The Adam project star painted a pretty picture in a blood-red Brandon Maxwell column-style gown. Her off-shoulder number bore a deep neckline and a straight cut that was flattering to both her figure and her skin tone, making her one of the best-dressed at the event.

Andrew Garfield

The actor who was even nominated at the Academy Awards rocked a maroon velvet blazer over a satin shirt with a statement bow and black pants, by YSL for the ceremony. We love the subtle hue of the blazer and how easily Garfield managed to pull it off.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The adorable couple also walked the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards and were all smiles together. Mila looked ethereal in a Zuhair Murad champagne pink one-shoulder gown that featured a floor-sweeping train. Defined eyes and glossy hair completed her subtle yet glam look while Kutcher kept it classic in a black suit and bowtie.

Megan Thee Stallion

Making her red carpet debut at the Oscars 2022, Megan made for one of the best-dressed celebrities in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta ensemble! Her strapless metallic blue outfit hugged the American rapper's hourglass figure, featured a deep neckline, showed off her legs and featured a floor-sweeping train to top it off!

Kristen Stewart

Keeping it casual on the red carpet, the Diana actress sported black shorts and a blazer, custom-made for her by Chanel. A sheer blouse beneath it and a layered necklace completed the diva's offbeat red carpet look that was equal parts edgy and casual.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Looking dapper, the Southpaw star walked the red carpet in a navy tuxedo with black lapels from Givenchy's shelves looking dapper as ever. Black leather dress shoes and a simple watch were his statement accessories.

Who according to you was the best and worst dressed star of the awards show? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish exudes glam and drama in a black Gucci gown at Vanity Fair Oscars Party