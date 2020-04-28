10 pictures that prove Ananya Panday is a fashionista in the making

The pretty new (but not so new) kid on the block Ananya Panday is an absolute fashion-forward thinker. Her style game is experimental and right on-trend. Here are a few looks that we really liked.

For the love of all things couture, we are always looking for the next big thing in fashion. Be it the return of the 90s or the advent of the in-quarantine facetime photoshoot, we like to be in the KNOW. Recently while scrolling through Instagram we came across Ananya Panday’s facetime photoshoots. While we’ve seen most of her looks, we thought we should go deep. The deeper we scrolled through her feed the more we found that her fashion game surpassed all our expectations.

If you think this is an Ananya Panday appreciation post, you are probably right. Here are some of her recent looks that absolutely prove how amazing her fashion game really is.

She has pinner the vintage Hollywood look to perfection with this ML Monique Lhuillier sequinned gown.

Her athleisure game is always ON-POINT.

She could probably give Barbie competition in this Oh Polly vinyl body con dress.

She’s a present, in the present. See what we did there? Well, she sure looks like a gift in this Galia Lahav gown.

Always on the trend train with the exaggerated sleeves in this, I love pretty number.

Red hot, body con, tassels - the holy trifecta. She definitely also knows how to heat things up wearing a Kresha Bajaj creation!

Her desi game is also smashing. This Arpita Mehta outfit just proves our point.

Black on the beach? Yes.

She even got on the neon bandwagon with this ruched body con. We love!

She suits up real nice too. The outfit is by Dafna May.

She is definitely a fashionista in the making, but she’s zooming towards being a fashion princess in Bollywood.

