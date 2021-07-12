10 statement outfits from Amazon to woo your date on your date night

Struggling to put together a date night outfit? Don't worry, we have you covered. Check out the below listed outfit ideas for just that!

You wake up one day to a notification on your phone and voila! You have been asked out on a date by your crush. At first, it may feel like a dream but the second you come out of the bubble and get yourself together, you will need to decide what to wear. As we all know, a woman may have a wardrobe full of clothes but will still have “nothing to wear” on the most important day of her life. So to avoid the panic and a freak out episode about what to wear, we are blessing you with a guide to look the best version of yourself on dates. Be it a movie date or a picnic date, we have you covered. If you have been recently asked out on a date or are just planning to go out with your beau then you need to check out the below listed items.

Museum Date

These kinds of dates are special. The aesthetic ambience of a museum is the perfect fit for never-ending conversations, exploring new art and culture with each other and most importantly, you can totally avoid the “awkward silence” phase on your date as you can never run out of things to talk about in a museum considering there’s so much to explore and learn out there. Choosing an outfit for the said occasion can be difficult and in order to make it worth your while, we have put together the following outfit which definitely screams “Dark Academia”.

Price: ₹ 399

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 3,469

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 349

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 549

Buy Now

Netflix and Chill

The pandemic has affected our lives to such an extent that even going out to collect the morning newspaper can send shivers down your spine. The simplest thing like going out for date nights feels like getting ready to fight a war. In that case, a “netflix and chill” date can be an excellent solution to drive your quarantine blues away. These kinds of dates tend to be cosy and can go a bit easier on the “getting ready for a date” part and we all know how stressful it actually gets! A cute pajama set or whatever you are comfortable with, a Ryan Gosling starring rom com, finger licking food and your beau are all that you need for a memorable night.

Price: ₹ 810

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 727

Buy Now

Picnic with Bae

First dates can be tricky and going out on a picnic with your one and only can be the perfect key to winning your partner’s heart. A warm sunny day with a glass of wine on your hand, listening to your partner play your favourite tunes on their guitar sounds like a fantasy but you can make it a reality and choosing the perfect outfit is the way to start. Picnic dates are usually outside and what’s better than the cottagecore fashion aesthetic which embodies the idea of “countryside away from city life” perfectly?

Price: ₹ 809

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 648

Buy Now

Dinner Date

Running out of date ideas? Take them out on a dinner date. Dinner dates can also act as a pass to your second date because who doesn’t want to date a person who loves food? After all, the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach and it applies to everyone. However, dressing well for a dinner date can be intense so to take the weight off of your shoulders, we have put together the following outfit.

Price: ₹ 1019

Buy Now

Shopping Date

One can never really say no to shopping. In fact, shopping dates can act as a fun way to get closer to your partner. These kinds of dates can earn you some brownie points for the future since you come across their likes and dislikes while shopping. Also, shopping is the best cardio. But jokes apart, shopping dates usually involve a lot of walking and standing so you need to take out your sneakers and a comfortable outfit from your closet. If you want to be comfortable and still look like you made an effort for the date, then check out the below items.

Price: ₹ 325

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 499

Buy Now

Share your comment ×