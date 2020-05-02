10 Times Alia Bhatt proved she can slay any style of outfit that comes her way

From chic ensembles to gorgeous desi looks, Alia Bhatt has proved to be a style icon in her way. Here are our top favourite looks by the diva

made her big movie debut in 2012 with Dharma Production’s Student of the Year. Believe it or not, it has been 8 years since then and with the number of movies and events that she has done, we’ve all seen her grow into an amazing actress and a gorgeous diva right in front of our eyes. She was merely a 20-year-old when she joined the industry. Back then, she was still trying to find her own personal style so, she resorted to what she knew best - girly ensembles for casual looks and princess dresses for the carpet. Over the years, we’ve seen her style evolve to what we can now we can describe as chic, trendy and elegant. She still tries to keep her inner innocence alive and that can be easily seen in her sense of style as well.

So, we took a look down memory lane to list down our top 10 favourite looks by the diva. Check it out

Going desi is one of her strong suits and she clearly knows how to slay it well. She managed to make the most of this gorgeous Manish Malhotra lehenga with voluminous, bouncy hair, flawless makeup and a mang tika.

Over the years, she has not only slayed in her traditional attire, but she also manages to bring new and unconventional ensembles to the table like this. She paired a Sabyasachi saree with a belt and a strapless blouse to give a modern touch.

Talking about unconventional looks, this Moschino graphic printed pantsuit did grab a lot of eyeballs.

Her chic yet elegant ensembles have set the bar high for red carpet dressing.

Simple shararas with draped dupattas have proved to be a boon for Alia’s closet.

Not just desi ensembles, she has made sure to give a quirky yet trendy touch to every casual ensemble she’s opted for!

This nude beige number with a messy braid has managed to be one of her best red carpet looks till date.

She showed off her colour-blocking skills in this gorgeous gown by Georges Hobeika!

Sleek bun, chandbalis and an ethnic ensemble are what she does best!

Denim is her go-to which is why her style is very relatable!

Saving the best for last, we can’t forget her love for solid coloured lehengas and statement jewellery. I mean, just look at that!

What do you think of Alia’s style now? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×