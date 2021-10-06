10 Times Alia Bhatt showed us how to pack up a travel bag with spot on outfits

Travelling always oozes a sense of allure coupled with vibes that calm your soul. If sun-kissed shores, picturesque mountains, snowy play dates, or a story-filled monument is all that you're thinking about, break free from your bustling life and get going. For the sartorially-conscious girl, here's an edit to help you dress up fab like Alia.

Use your urge to travel as another reason to don all outfits that have your heart. From your regular tees to bikinis that make you look like a bombshell, go extra, girl! Blame it on the pandemic that taught you how to restrict yourself from dressing up to many spots whether you’d wear the same outfit on loop or use all that’s inside your closet to the best you could, you’ve missed out on many chances. Take a look at how Alia picked out location-appropriate fits and nailed one after the other without a miss.

When you’re off to a tranquil destination surrounded by water, mountains, and everything lush. Let your clothes make you feel in your element and help you revel at the moment. The Kalank actress chose to make it a trip to remember in a pretty pink one-shoulder top from her bestie, Meghna Goyal’s conscious clothing brand, Summer Somewhere which she teamed with light blue denim ripped pants. Gold hoop earrings and blue suede flats rounded out her day’s look the easiest way.

If you’re a beach bum who loves the feeling of sandy toes and the natural tan, get that beachwear on like the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress. Alia picked out a Paper London rainbow two-piece bikini set that featured a bandeau top and Stephanie bottoms together that costs approx Rs 17K. She kept her look perfectly coordinated and simply beach-friendly with hoops, sunnies, and a smartwatch.

Can’t get enough of the sun and water? As you prepare to jet set with bae, here’s how to ace your airport look. Alia was papped alongside Ranbir Kapoor as the B-town couple headed to soak in the bliss of the Jawai dam. The diva dressed up in a blue ribbed crop top which was layered up with a tie-dye jacket and high-waisted baggy jeans with floral patterns from the Kanika Goyal Label. Chunky white shoes, Balenciaga tote bag, her favourite hoop earrings, and sunnies sealed her lookout while her man was seen in Dolce & Gabbana co-ords that featured a sweatshirt and joggers.

Here’s a not-so-little something to remind you of summer. You can embrace a similar dress in fall. Rules are meant to be broken, remember? Ideal for sightseeing or a date night, Alia chose the Giambattista Valli pink and black polka-dot dress that cropped a little above her ankles. This V-neck breezy dress came with a ruffled neckline. She let it stay in its true essence as she skipped accessories and only chose ankle-strap heels.

Tuck yourself into the warmth of a trench coat like Alia this season. With a campfire and a dinner table as her backdrop, she sure stood as the spotlight that looked so cute dressed in a mini pink dress that hugged her body and a checkered trench coat that was thrown over to make her winter look all glammed up with those seriously chic knee-high boots and a beanie.

An A-planned vacation calls for the best travel outfit there can be. Wear them athleisure and strike a pose like the Gully Boy actress. She opted for Rheason’s green hoodie and clubbed it with matching cropped joggers. She knew wearing those sunglasses would just feel right and hence the ultimate look was achieved.

We get why shorts are seen as essential. You can’t have a terrible moment with well-fitted ones. They’re not just a great add-on to your summer style but work well at all times. You don’t need to go overboard in styling these up. Keep it to the point like the Highway star. With tie-dye prints ruling her wardrobe for a while now, she tucked in the tee and partnered it with denim distressed shorts that bore frayed hems. Always stock up on earrings that are ready for any outfit you slip into like Alia’s gold hoops.

Capped in the snowy dream, the Raazi actress showed us how to tuck into a modish mode with an all-black outfit that was instantly elevated with a brown jacket designed with pockets. That furry coat and boots are quite adorable, aren’t they?

It's a gorgeous colour party here! Isn't this something that Alia has established for a long time now? The 28-year-old actress keeps it phenomenal at all times. Her co-ords not only brightened up our screens but gave an unbeatable competition to the scorching sun. She wore Peter Pilotto's multi-coloured set that looked impressive when matched with Wandler's handbag.

Going on a picnic? Let your dress set the mellow mood for you with a yellow dress like Alia's. All you need is a sleeveless mini day to help you beat the heat in style while you have your bag stocked up with fruit jams and loaves of bread.

Which outfit are you excited to snag? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Alia Bhatt proved the best style moments are shared with shorts