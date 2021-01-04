10 Times Anushka Sharma showed us that her maternity style is the PERFECT mix of breezy summer & cosy winter

The actress who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli this month, gave us multiple maternity style moments during her pregnancy. Here are 10 most stylish moments so far!

has time and again broken the glass ceiling. The actress who turned producer at the mere age of 25 and tied the knot at 29, is now expecting her child with hubby Virat Kohli. The actress accompanied the skipper to Dubai during the IPL and now that she's back, has been finishing up her shoots and appointments, giving us multiple looks to swoon over!

To announce her pregnancy to the world, Anushka picked out a simple polka-dotted dress that accentuated her small baby bump, as she posed happily with Virat Kohli.

The actress then made her way to Dubai with Virat Kohli, where she cheered for him from the stands and spend time sunbathing. We absolutely love this peach dungaree that she wore over a simple white tee and Converse.

When we said sunbathing, we weren't kidding! Anushka soaked up the sun and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram in a simple strapless black maternity swimsuit from ASOS.

She also spent time by the sea in comfortable loungewear. A simple white tee and colourful patterned leggings acted as her shield and off-duty look on a lazy day.

Once she was back, Anushka Sharma spent quality time at home with her parents. She picked out a lovely baby pink salwar suit as she watched the sunset with her family. Berry-hued lips and a simple bindi completed her look.

Anushka stepped out to run some errands. To beat the heat, she sported a simple black maxi dress that she styled with her trusted white Converse. A white mask and blow-dried hair completed her look.

To commence work, the actress who is known for her love for neutrals and easy dressing, opted for a rib-knit midi dress that she topped off with a tee that was knotted at her waist, for a cosy look. Bronze sandals and a mask completed her look.

Stepping out once again, for yet another shoot, Sharma picked out an emerald green one-shoulder dress with a fit-and-flare style. The maxi dress ended at her ankles and she completed her look with tan sandals and her face mask.

Giving us yet another peek into her maternity wardrobe, Anuska picked out an Anita Dongre number in her favourite colour - sunshine yellow! She paired this mini dress with white sneakers, hoop earrings, a glam look and wavy hair.

For her most recent outing to a clinic, Anushka Sharma kept it casual in a stripe maxi dress that hugged her body and showed off her bump. Her white Converse and face mask was all she needed in addition!

We truly love how well Anushka Sharma has carried off every single look. Which is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

