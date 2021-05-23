10 Times Deepika Padukone made red her go to shade for the PERFECT desk to dinner looks

Rani Padmavati made the bold red shade her colour on multiple occasions, showing us how it's done!

is one actress who has truly transformed under the limelight. The diva who started her career as a model has learnt how to flaunt her toned figure and wear the right clothes that flatter her body.

While DP knows how to style every colour, including yellow, which according to her stylist Shaleena Nathanai, is her least favourite, one shade that she's truly owned is red. From runways to red carpets and desk to dinner, the diva has time and again proved that red can be worn no matter what the event or occasion. Take a look.

A maxi fit-and-flare midi dress makes for comfortable and appropriate workwear and DP is well aware of this. To jazz things up, she styled this with dazzling gold pumps that make the look appropriate for a night out as well.

For an effortless and comfortable look, DP slipped into a simple red fluffy sweater to keep warm one chilly night. Keeping it simple, she paired this with blue jeans and casual white sneakers while letting her perfectly styled mane grab all the eyeballs.

Bringing out her inner boss lady, the Chhapaak actress also showed us how to pull off a bright red pantsuit. Instead of styling it with high heels, her chunky sneakers which are all the rage currently, made for a trendier look.

Brunch is an important event. Giving us one hell of a brunch look, at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika picked out a maxi red floral backless dress with a plunging neckline. Glossy hair, a cuff on her wrist and smokey eyes elevated this look further.

When she needs to glam up, Deepika Padukone ensures that all eyes are on her. At an awards show, the actress was papped with husband who toned it down and let his lady love have the spotlight. She set hearts on fire in a red mini tassel dress with loads of sequins and embellishments that added to the sparkle of this look. A perfect outfit for a Friday night party, we think!

If her mini dresses are too short for you, take inspiration from this glittery midi number she donned for a red carpet event. In bespoke Sabyasachi, Deepika who was just married then didn't hesitate from showing off her chooda that she wore with the dress and further added red accessories like pumps and ruby earrings to elevate the look.

Not just red carpets at home, the Chhapaak actress has even managed to get fashion critics talking about her international red carpet looks. Case in point, this red gown she wore to the MET Gala, one of the biggest fashion events of the year, was the talk of the town! For the 2018 red carpet, she slayed in an edgy Prabal Gurung number which featured a statement bow and a thigh-high slit. Ruby red lips and a slick-back hairdo completed this look.

For the IIFA Awards, Deepika Padukone's red dress was the talk of the town! She picked out a cut-out one-shoulder red gown with a thigh-high slit, by ace designer Prabal Gurung. Her hair was styled into bouncy waves and she completed this bold look with statement gold earrings and a swipe of red lipstick.

When it comes to the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress, no list is complete without desi looks. The diva loves slipping into lehengas, sarees, salwar suits and more. She even played showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra in a red bespoke lehenga! We love the off-shoulder style blouse and high-waisted skirt with a sweeping train. The gold embroidery on this only added to the grandeur of the look.

The Indian drape is one of DP's favourite outfits and she's proved that she can wear anything her current favourite designer Sabyasachi creates. The actress owned this red satin saree with floral motifs on it. Styled over a simple red bralette-style blouse she completed this elegant look with red flowers in her hair, smokey eyes and a sleek bun.

Which of Deepika's red outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

