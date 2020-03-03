10 times Katrina Kaif made our hearts skip a beat with her STUNNING desi wardrobe

Take cues as Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous desi looks will definitely leave you with ample inspiration this wedding season. Take a look!

After ’s 17-year-long career, we think it is safe to say that she has made quite a mark with her on-screen roles and her sartorial choices. From plain sailing silhouettes, easy breezy sundresses, crop tops and graphic tees to a sober ethnic wardrobe, Katrina’s sartorial spectrum ranges between all things minimal. Though in the early stages of emerging as a superstar, Katrina Kaif had some faux pas but she has risen above it just like a style icon should. Through it all her love for sarees and lehenga hasn’t wavered at all.

The one hue that takes a permanent spot in her ethnic repertoire is the deepest shade of red. On those days when she is in the mood to experiment, the Bharat star relies on her sheer and embellished sarees or lehengas. Sheer sarees have been her go-to choice since her early days in Bollywood. While easy going silhouettes dominate her off-duty closet, the star doesn’t mind draping a good ol’ saree laded with embroidery. So here’s breaking down 10 stunning desi looks from Katrina Kaif’s ethnic repertoire that are worth drooling over.

For a recent event, Katrina Kaif gracefully draped a printed saree by Anita Dongre. The saree featured small floral motifs all over the star’s favourite hue, deep red. She paired her saree with a simple sleeveless blouse. Walking down the minimalistic route, she paired her saree with a red bindi and statement earrings.

This time Katrina Kaif opted for her safety cushion when it comes to a good ol’ saree. She wrapped herself in a blush pink sheer embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The blush pink saree was intricately embellished with silver sequins all over it. It also featured dainty pink danglers at the border of the saree. She paired her saree with a thin strap blouse with danglers at its hemline. The diva topped off her look with a pair of gold and pearl earrings and a simple gold bangle.

The ultimate desi queen! How can one build an ethnic repertoire without a classic red lehenga by Sabyasachi? Katrina Kaif here opted for a minimal yet glamorous red lehenga by the skilled coutureier Sabyasachi. The deep red lehenga featured a detailed golden border at the hemline. She paired her lehenga with a scoop neck choli ornamented with a delicate golden border running along her neckline. The dupatta featured a wide golden border with buttis all over it. She finally topped off the look with a pair of statement jhumkas and a small red bindi.

The Bharat star looked like a vision in a black embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Drifting away from the classic colour red, Katrina opted for a black high waisted lehenga this time. The black number featured a wide detailed border and floral motifs all over it. Baring her midriff, she paired her lehenga with a bralette like choli with a deep, plunging neckline. She also paired her outfit with a simple ruffled dupatta. Ornamenting her plunging neckline with a long diamond and gemstone necklace, she topped off her look.

The Dhoom 3 star sure isn’t afraid to take it up a notch! For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year, Katrina Kaif opted for a peach-coloured lehenga by Anamika Khanna. She paired her high-waisted lehenga with a sleeveless choli featuring floral embroidery. She completed her look with a white and peach-coloured dupatta ornamented with a floral border. The diva finally topped off her look with statement jhumkas.

There is no denying that floral organza and Katrina Kaif have an ongoing love affair and who are we to complain? For an event last year, the diva opted for a floral black lehenga by the maestro Sabyasachi. Revealing her midriff, she paired her high waisted lehenga with a full sleeves choli. She finally completed her look with a floral organza dupatta featuring a black sequin border. The diva kept her glam minimal and topped off her look with a statement necklace.

Again siding with one of her favorite designers Sabyasachi, the Jagga Jasoos star opted for a pale pink chiffon saree. She draped the floral number and paired it with a matching full sleeves blouse. She completed her look with a classic Sabyasachi belt at her waist. Maintaining the minimalistic vibe of her look, Katrina completed her look with a pair of dainty earrings.

Katrina Kaif hit it out of the park again in a floral organza saree by Sabyasachi. The saree featured a slim, black sequin border and pale flowers on a black background. She paired her saree with a silver sequin blouse with a scoop neckline. For her glam look, she wore a thin layer of makeup, a black bindi and let down her sleek locks.

For last year’s vibrant Holi festivities, Katrina Kaif opted for a blazing pink number by Anamika Khanna. She opted for a hot pink high waisted lehenga which was ruched at the hemline. Pairing it with a black floral choli and a creamish white jacket, she completed her look. The style icon topped off her outfit with a pair of white kicks and simple earrings.

Usually staying within a neutral colour palette or favouring red, Katrina Kaif doesn’t fancy experimenting with colours. But for this look, she embraced a blue floral outfit by Anita Dongre. She opted for a high waisted aquamarine floral lehenga and paired it with a sleeveless blue choli. Finally completing her look with a light floral dupatta. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace and jhumkas.

Which desi look by the stunner Katrina Kaif is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More