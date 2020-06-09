10 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a strong case for pristine white outfits

The desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a fan of white ensembles and here are the top 10 times, she made a statement. Check it out

White is a classic for a reason, no matter what the occasion, the peaceful hue never seems to disappoint. While a lot of celebs have opted for the colour on multiple occasion, the desi girl, Jonas seems to make a strong case for pristine whites. From her wedding to the red carpet to even offbeat casual appearances, the actress has proved her love for the colour. Here are 10 times, PCJ rocked the hue

Mrs Jonas gave off some major bridal vibes as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a Georges Hobeika creation. She walked alongside her date and husband, Nick Jonas who twinned with PeeCee in the same hue.

Next up on our list is this gorgeous Georges Chakra sheer creation that the actress wore to her bachelorette party. She styled it with a puffy trench coat and red bottom, Louboutins.

Moving on we have one of our favourite gowns by PeeCee. This feathered, strapless wonder by Marchesa makes for a perfect bridal shower attire and we are in awe!

While perfectly fitted, dainty dresses are her go-to, she is often seen rocking white pantsuits. She does not refrain from using a pop of colour whenever needed!

Talking about strong shoulders, she wore a stunning plunging number at Billboard Music Awards even making hubby, Nick go gaga over her.

She proved her love for the hue when she debuted on the Oscars red carpet in a white wonder by Zuhair Murad. She was easily one of the best dressed celebs at the event that year!

Mrs Jonas is often making a strong case for white ensembles and this off-beat pleated jumpsuit at Cannes makes quite a statement!

PeeCee also goes desi every now and then and guess what her go-to colour is? Yes, white. This time around both Nick and Priyanka were both coordinated in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creations.

The diva is not afraid to experiment with silhouettes and here, she is seen showing off her long toned legs at the Baywatch event. The sheer number is one of the best mini dresses we've seen in a while on the actress.

Lastly, the diva created a white riot as she walked Emmy’s red carpet in a custom Balmain creation. Again, not without a pop of colour on her lip!

What do you think of PeeCee’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

