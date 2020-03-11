10 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out in JAW DROPPING desi outfits and bowled us over

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/collage_4_5.jpg?itok=D2zmaewi

Back in 2008, as India had its very first lesson on homosexuality, Jonas earned the lasting moniker of ‘desi girl’. In the hilarious chartbuster Dostana, we saw her waltzing around a club in Miami in every Indian girl’s favourite silhouette- a saree. In the form of a slinky metallic saree and a bikini blouse, the now global style icon took the six yards of elegance to a whole new level. Through the years, her ethnic lexicon has played host to stunning desi looks we wouldn’t dare grapple with.

A trailblazer in the truest sense, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has embraced timeless classics and instant conversation starting desi outfits over her long spanning career. While the 37-year-old diva is no stranger to setting trends with her off-duty looks, her desi closet isn’t far behind. When in a mood for something nostalgic, she usually turns up in something vintage by the maestro Sabyasachi. While promoting her movie The Sky Is Pink, the star relied on gloomy hues like black and brown for her desi looks. On the other end of the spectrum, soft romanticism of pastel hues won Priyanka’s vote for building her wedding wardrobe. Here’s taking a look at PeeCee’s top 10 statement-making desi looks.

Priyanka Chopra made us gasp for air as she stepped as a lady from a bygone era in a polka dotted saree. The diva opted for stunning drape by Sabyasachi which featured bold red polka dots on a creamish white background. She paired her saree with a blazing red full sleeves blouse. Keeping her look impeccable, she topped it off with a pair of statement earrings and bold red lips.

For this year’s Holi festivities, the ultimate desi girl opted for a pristine white outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The flawless white background of her kameez featured vibrant thread embroidery and heavy gathers at the hemline. Priyanka Chopra kept the look breezy with golden danglers, tousled wavy locks and bold red lips. Matching with her husband Nick Jonas who also managed to look dapper in a kurta-pyjama by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

For Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s nuptials in France, Priyanka Chopra draped a sorbet pink organza saree by the eminent couturier Sabyasachi. Coordinating her saree with matching sunnies and flowers in her hair, the diva looked like a revelation against the scenic backdrop of an eighteenth-century chateau. For the outdoorsy affair she opted for a sorber pink low-cut blouse and wisps of hair framed her face.

For her Mumbai reception alongside her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra opted for yet another creation by Sabyasachi. She decked up in a brocade corset featuring a sweetheart neckline and a tea-stained brocade lehenga. She paired her outfit with a sheer dupatta laded with golden buttis all over it. The star ornamented her sweetheart neckline with a fine-cut Victorian necklace and statement earrings.

For a recent award ceremony, The Sky Is Pink star looked gorgeous as she draped herself in a blazing blue saree by Ekaya Banaras and House Of Masaba. The banarasi silk saree featured intricately done silver brocade. Priyanka Chopra took the minimalistic route and paired her saree with blue bangles, black bindi and statement earrings.

For promoting her feature The Sky Is Pink alongside co-star Farhan Akhtar, the style icon draped herself in a black floral saree by Sabyasachi. The number was embellished with yellow, orange and pink flowers all over it. It also featured an ultra-slim black border. The fashionista topped off her look with black bangles and wavy locks.

For the wedding festivities of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, the Fashion star opted for a dazzling silver saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The sheer saree and blouse were drenched in silver sequins and pearl danglers. The blouse’s plunging neckline featured a sheer nude panel at the neckline. Priyanka Chopra let her saree do the talking as she opted for very few accessories. For her glam look, she wore glamorous metallic eye makeup and rustic pink lip hue. Letting down her wavy tousled locks, she topped off her look.

The Delhi wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was a glamorous affair. While Nick Jonas suited up in a blue velvet tuxedo, Priyanka Chopra opted for a light beige lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The light beige surface was ornamented with intricate ivory embellishments all over it. The star layered her choli and lehenga with sheer dupatta featuring a wide border. With flowers in her hair, statement necklace and earrings, the diva completed her look.

For an award ceremony last year, Priyanka Chopra opted for a creamish white saree ornamented with golden deatilings by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The star paired her saree with a strapless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. For her glam look, she wore a low bun and wisps of hair framed her face. Filling in her bushy brows and wearing a pink lip hue, she topped off her look.

For her numerous wedding ceremonies, Priyanka Chopra decked up in all kinds of desi outfits, colours and accessories. Pastel lehengas, brocade, blazing red hues, Victorian jewellery, beige sarees and what not. This just goes on to show that the diva can eloquently pull off any desi ensemble. And she did it yet again in a sultry red saree for a party hosted by the Ambanis. She paired her saree with a sleeveless golden blouse, statement earrings, bold red lips and a bangle.

