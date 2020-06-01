2 WEIRDEST TikTok beauty trends and hacks you shouldn't try

Just like every other social media platform, creators are going crazy by coming up with some of the weirdest hacks. See more

We all scroll through TikTok and Instagram and while some of the beauty and fashion hacks that come in there are very useful, some are super weird. It's always surprising to see people attempt them and to be honest, we could've just lived without it. So, while doing our research on TikTok (yes, we usually do that to find useful hacks), we found 2 of the most ridiculous beauty hacks that have now somehow turned into a trend.

Real, fake dimples

We called both real and fake because honestly, we are not sure of what we just experienced. This trend requires you to pinch a hole and massage your muscle to get a fake dimple. The girl here however seems to be doing this for a long while now and we did give it a try and found that this absolutely doesn't work. Instead, it might harm the muscle. So even if it sounds weird and tempting for some reason please do not attempt it.

ruby on TikTok ruby (@rubyholmess) has created a short video on TikTok with music original sound. okay so like it works

Fox Eyebrow

Another month another eyebrow Trend.

As much as we loved the fox eye makeup look the new twist given to the trend looks scary and might scar you for life. Yes, we know we've exaggerated but there are various reasons why things could go wrong. This trend requires you to shave half of your eyebrow. The end of your eyebrows are shaved off and instead of a rounded look, the girl here uses makeup to make them look straight and give a foxy effect. Here, you can see it for yourself.

mac on TikTok mac (@maclainec6) has created a short video on TikTok with music original sound. i might've just did something #fyp #foxeye

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :tiktok

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×