2022 Year of the Tiger: 5 Times Ranveer Singh's natty outfits proved the animal print is here to stay

Feelin' the February love a little too strong? The Chinese would definitely say a big yes as the first day of this month marks a New Year for them. And, as per their zodiac, 2022 is the year of the tiger that's truly symbolic of strength and wisdom. It's said that one can expect to feel emotions strongly, make massive decisions, and hope for drama-filled days. Don't these beautiful and ever-vigilant creatures hold a special place in every Indian's heart too?

Ever been in a spot wherein you've taken a close look at a Tiger's eyes? We call it beaut max! To celebrate this fierce, wild, and soul that has us wanting to take many trips to every other National Park, let's take a look at how to incorporate tiger prints in your style game. Animal printed outfits have always risen to the top and continue to prove that statements are a given. Come join us on a trip to the wild side!

Think co-ords, think onboard with a dressed to kill look. The 83 actor was styled by Nitasha Gaurav in Malai Clothing's full-sleeved shirt that bore prints of a tiger's face all over same as his straight-fit pants. How much blue is too much? Speechless? As obvious, it's his Prada bucket hat and Adidas shoes showing how to ace a look. Yellow-tinted sunnies, a watch, and a chain are add-ons that won't fail.

The pantsuit life has successfully made a comeback. If you're looking for a dapper update, nothing better than a multi-coloured silk set that comes perfectly tailored. Giving us a lesson on winter style, he teamed his look with a black turtleneck tee, glossy heeled boots, oversized sunnies, and a chunky chain-link accessory.

When the reel life 'Simmba' slipped into a real-life suave look. Your all-black monochrome look can be spruced up in less than a second when you throw on a suede brown and black utility jacket. The tiger-printed full-sleeved number from Bottega Veneta looked its whole with rectangle tinted sunnies, layers of neck chains, and glossy boots! Your gold, boy, you solid gold!

Feeling them chills? Here, give yourself a fire shot! The Sooryavanshi actor rocked a tiger printed full-sleeved Saint Laurent jumper with a ribbed crew-neck detail and Eka Lakhani styled this for him with red bell bottoms. Hope you're all game for retro fashion, does the class apart beauty of the vintage era ever die? Nothing like sealing it right with red-framed oversized sunnies and black polished shoes.

We're unsure of what season is upon us because of the fluctuating temps. But, here's what we're dead sure of, we're going for a monochrome look with a sweatshirt that looks bomb with the tiger print and the border adorned with the aesthetic of fleece. Team your warm outfit with straight-fit black denim to master a spiffy look. Call for drama with gold chains, a watch, and sunnies. Oh, but here's the big slayer of a detail. Nothing like bringing an unexpected element into your look, here Ranveer does it with gold metallic shoes.

