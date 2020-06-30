  1. Home
  2. fashion

#20YearsofKareenaKapoor: Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to be the ULTIMATE style icon

Bebo has always managed to raise the bar high with her fashion choices and here we have enough proof! Check it out
8471 reads Mumbai
#20YearsofKareenaKapoor: Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to be the ULTIMATE style icon#20YearsofKareenaKapoor: Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to be the ULTIMATE style icon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

From stealing the show in stunning bodycon dresses to making a statement in gorgeous lehengas and showing off her self-love in custom made sarees, we’ve only seen Kareena Kapoor Khan outdoing herself each and every time. So, today that she completes 2 decades aka 20 years in the industry, we can only look back at all the times the diva has managed to take our breath away! 

Her love for bodycon dresses is inevitable and this look she served a decade ago at an award show still stands to be our favourite!

Red has always been her colour and boy does she look great while pulling it off!

kareena kapoor khan fashion style icon

For someone who is so fashion-forward, Kareena Kapoor as a bride is surely a treat to sore eyes!

She also played the perfect sister-in-law as she made quite an appearance at Soha Ali Khan’s wedding!

Diwali parties to Ganesh pooja, Kareena surely knows how to do desi right! 

Over the last few years, the ramp has been her best friend and she is often seen making a statement in some of the most gorgeous creations. Way to have all eyes on you!

The actress behind the famous dialogue ‘Mai Apni Favourite hu’, Bebo showed the world her self-love in this gorgeous custom made drape by Picchika. 

She shows the world that she changes with time and so does her relatable style!

kareena kapoor khan fashion style icon

The original beauty behind the ‘size zero’ fad, Mrs Khan really knows how to pull off even the simplest of gym looks in style. 

No matter whose wedding it is, you can always count on Kareena to make a statement. 

Lastly, we can not ‘not’ mention her signature smudged kohl look that has still managed to be our personal favourite years later!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram, getty images

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement