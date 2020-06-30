20YearsofKareenaKapoor: Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to be the ULTIMATE style icon

Bebo has always managed to raise the bar high with her fashion choices and here we have enough proof! Check it out

From stealing the show in stunning bodycon dresses to making a statement in gorgeous lehengas and showing off her self-love in custom made sarees, we’ve only seen Kareena Kapoor Khan outdoing herself each and every time. So, today that she completes 2 decades aka 20 years in the industry, we can only look back at all the times the diva has managed to take our breath away!

Her love for bodycon dresses is inevitable and this look she served a decade ago at an award show still stands to be our favourite!

Red has always been her colour and boy does she look great while pulling it off!

For someone who is so fashion-forward, Kareena Kapoor as a bride is surely a treat to sore eyes!

She also played the perfect sister-in-law as she made quite an appearance at Soha Ali Khan’s wedding!

Diwali parties to Ganesh pooja, Kareena surely knows how to do desi right!

Over the last few years, the ramp has been her best friend and she is often seen making a statement in some of the most gorgeous creations. Way to have all eyes on you!

The actress behind the famous dialogue ‘Mai Apni Favourite hu’, Bebo showed the world her self-love in this gorgeous custom made drape by Picchika.

She shows the world that she changes with time and so does her relatable style!

The original beauty behind the ‘size zero’ fad, Mrs Khan really knows how to pull off even the simplest of gym looks in style.

No matter whose wedding it is, you can always count on Kareena to make a statement.

Lastly, we can not ‘not’ mention her signature smudged kohl look that has still managed to be our personal favourite years later!

