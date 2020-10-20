  1. Home
25 Years of DDLJ: Kajol's satin dress to SRK's leather jacket: ALL outfits from the film that trend even today

he iconic film completed 25 years but we still can't get over some of the epic outfits that we'd still wear today! Take a look at your favourites.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 03:46 pm
One of the most iconic films that is still running in a theatre today, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, turned 25 years old! The over-the-top romance of Raj and Simran is still spoken about fondly and the romance is still craved by die-hard romantics and film lovers. 
Today though, films are more than romance. Fashion is a huge part of films today and nothing speaks more about a character than his or her outfits do. Despite the film being 25 years old, we spotted some outfits that we'd wear even today and are huge fashion trends even now! Take a look. 

Satin dress 
Satin slip dresses are all the rage today with literally every celebrity sporting her version in a new way. Little do we realise, Kajol did it first! She looked radiant in this teal green halter-neck satin dress which also bore a thigh-high slit. With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and emerald earrings, this is a look that has been created multiple times. 

Co-ord set 
Crop tops paired with matching pants or skirts are a favourite among millennials today. Taking a look back at DDLJ makes us realise that Kajol's white crop top that was tied up paired with a flared white skirt in the iconic song Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye. 

Leather jackets
All the rage back then when SRK sported them on the big screen, leather jackets are still a winter staple and almost uniform for bikers and racers. 

Mom jeans 
While we think acid wash loose jeans without any shape is a trend that millennials brought in today by pairing them with crop tops, we urge you to think again. Kajol sported a pair of mom jeans much before anybody thought they were cool and styled them with a fitted white blouse and floral waistcoat. 

Layering 
If you thought layering a dress over a simple tee was only Rachel Green's style, think again! Kajol layered a white cut sleeve dress over a simple white tee as she made her way back home in the film. She styled the look with boots and a tan suitcase that looked chic against her outfit. 

What are your thoughts on the outfits in the film? Do you think they are relevant even today? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani looks GLAMOROUS in Arpita Mehta for Laxmmi Bomb promotions: Yay or Nay?

Credits :youtube screen grab

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

I have still not watched this movie So do I am missing something good or it is just like other love stories

