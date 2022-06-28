3 of Ananya Panday's looks in white corset tops that make us want to revisit spiffy summer days

The process of putting a look together should never seem unending. This is something that stays ingrained in our minds and you'd agree too if you've had a look at Ananya Panday's fashion archives. It's monsoon and we're corset-craving. How normal is this? Have you seen the Liger star's corset tops? Holy goodness, don't miss the white ones. These are downright chic and their versatility is just as commendable. From dates to dinners, there are no basic days with corsets, trust the diva who showed us how to treat ourselves thrice to its beauty.

Sexy? You're welcome. Looks like your style memo reads keep it casual but do not let the head-turns stop. Lakshmi Lehr styled the girl who adores corset outfits in Mixedgals white strapless top which had a seashell-like pattern that made for a pleated bust and this plunging neckline number was clubbed with high-waisted light blue ripped jeans. We all need a little fun with glamour now and again, so add some pop of hot pink heeled stilettos and funky layered necklaces.

You can always count on a monotone style. We told you white is the moment and do doubts have a chance here? Looks like a big no as the Gehraiyaan actress for her off-duty look chose a strapless white corset top with gathered detail and a bow. This off-shoulder top was tucked-inside baggy pants. No look is ever simple if you know how to spruce it up, seen here are strappy pink stilettos.

A look that will have everyone talking. White and some colour-blocking? Say no more. She rocked a white pair of shorts from Cult Gaia which had an overlap detail and was combined with a strapless corset top from With Jéan. It had silver buckles and hooks placed on it which made for a constructed boning. Make it look brunch-ready with a blue blazer, silver hoop earrings, and green stilettos.

