3 Easy ways to look effortlessly glamorous on your wedding day and have all eyes on you

The pandemic weddings have become the new cool. An intimate gathering with some of the closest friends and family is sometimes the best thing that could happen. While the gathering is small, it does not mean you as a bride are allowed to compromise with your looks. It’s still one of the most important days in your life and something you’ll look back to even years later. Hence, it’s important to look your glamorous best and here are three easy ways to do it:

Pick an outfit that suits YOU

Every bride has a different body type. Just because if a trendy style looks good on a celebrity does not mean you need to try it out too. Over the years you must’ve definitely found out what styles look the best on you. Stick to it and make sure to pick classic styles as much as you can. This means that your wedding pictures will never look outdated.

Look glamorously elegant

It’s your wedding day and we are celebrating YOU, so it’s best that you do not let your hair and makeup artist take over. Make sure you have full control of how you look. All you need to do is use makeup to highlight your natural features and not change you into a completely different person.

Make sure there’s not too much going on

Often brides go all out on their wedding day. Jewellery to makeup, hair and outfit, they put everything into one look. Make sure to look effortless and try to maintain a healthy balance between all the elements. You also need to feel easy and relaxed instead of carrying around heavy jewellery and lehengas.

