3 Jumpsuits from Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for an evening date

Jumpsuits are travel-friendly utilitarian wear that can make a strong case to stand out from the crowd. Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor who seemed to have mastered the art of donning it in style.

Janhvi Kapoor is just about a dozen films old but her impeccable style and risque fashion choices have won her all the eyes of the industry. With an envious collection of both ethnic wear and a lot more modern silhouettes, the diva can pull off either in absolute elegance. Be it a neon gown, holographic bikini or a floral lehenga, the star is a fashionista with a soft spot for comfort and ease. Janhvi prefers comfy and stylish clothing and her love for jumpsuits is a perfect pick for travel, dinner date or even to look cool to run errands in the city. Here are 3 times she donned one and looked chic in it.

Denim Jumpsuit

Janhvi’s 70’s inspired all-denim fitted jumpsuit featured boot cut pants, patch pocket details and a long zipper. As denim is a classic style, we think her choice of outfit for a dinner outing with designer Manish Malhotra who turned in an all-black look was just perfect. She styled it up with a cross body black bag, square-toed tan heels and left her voluminous hair open in centre-parted style. Bookmark this stonewashed denim jumpsuit for a movie date, evening party look where you want to look chic and feel at ease.

Military Green Jumpsuit

Turning the airport into her personal runway, Janhvi sported a military green jumpsuit and teamed it up with black combat boots and retro glasses giving it a ‘90s chic look. Her utilitarian wear features a tie detail that accentuated her waist and her straight pants bore ankle cuff detail. The wide-open collars and tiny puffed three-fourth sleeves gave a retro spin to her green denim jumpsuit. A perfect pick to jet-off in!

Floral Printed Jumpsuit

The star picked a lavender jumpsuit with black floral details all over it for her flight to the Maldives. Her cosy look included her go-to Goyard tote bag, dainty gold necklaces, hoop earrings and a stack of bracelets. The golden chain of her mask now has a separate fanbase. Janhvi layered her fab jumpsuit with a comfy black jumper and rounded off her look with beige heels. Her style is a winning choice to ace the evening beach party look or for a dinner date by the shore.

The star surely has an interesting collection of casual jumpsuits that she styled up with a fun spin of a retro of the ‘90s vibe. Which of her 3 styles would you rather opt for a calm evening date?

