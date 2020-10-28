3 Lehengas from Kareena Kapoor Khan's closet we absolutely love and are perfect for the festive season

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lehenga collection is absolutely drool-worthy and we’re taking all the festive inspiration that we can. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a step ahead when it comes to fashion. Now, the Pataudi royal definitely knows her traditions right and is often making the most of her desi wardrobe! Now that the festive season is upon us, we all are in dire need of fashion inspiration and who better to take that than from the Begum herself. The actress surely knows her lehengas right and today, we're taking a look back at 3 of our most favourite lehenga moments by the diva.

First up is this gorgeous pastel beauty by Manish Malhotra. The monotone lehenga is a perfect statement piece for the festive season. One thing that we love about it is that with the help of jewellery, you can either dress it up or down based on what suits your mood!

Moving on to our next favourite, this gorgeous Good Earth lehenga is next on our list. We don't see a lot of actresses pulling off low-key lightweight lehengas and this one is surely a winner! Paired with a contrasting dupatta, this look is definitely in top of our inspiration list this Diwali.

Our favourites list will be incomplete without this gorgeous white wonder by Anita Dongre. Using a classic colour like white is perfect because it literally never goes out of style and with a strappy blouse silhouette, it further gives a modern twist to her look!

Pro Tip: If you're looking to make a statement, don't hop on to the lehenga with the most embellished designs and trendy silhouettes. Make sure to keep things classic and balance the lookout in the right way!

Credits :instagram

