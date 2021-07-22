3 Proofs Selena Gomez’s street style looks have a soft spot for bright yellow hues

The American actress turned singer and songwriter celebrates her 29th birthday today. The fashion diva’s closet has been one of our favourite spots to analyse upcoming trends as Selena has got a keen style sense. From edgy red carpet looks to cosy street styles, the Another Cinderella Story actress’ wardrobe is a jukebox of everything trendy and fashionable. She often flaunts her no-makeup look and pulls her back into a neat ponytail keeping it real and comfy. We found that the diva has a soft spot for shades of yellow in her street style looks which makes her 10 times more stunning than usual, thanks to the positive aura the colour reverberates.

Yellow is the hue of happiness. The bright colour instantly uplifts one’s mood and puts them in a joyful state of mind. Feeling gloomy and sad? Maybe pull out the yellow clothes from your wardrobe and style them up like how Ms Gomez has to look and feel the best version of yourself.

Putting herself in the shoes of a photographer, the star was snapping her pals in California sporting a bright yellow oversized hoodie paired with lime green shorts that featured a frilled hemline. Her playful look in contrasting yellow and green colour completed her complexion well and made her stand out from the crowd. She styled her hair up in a messy high ponytail and rounded off her look with black sneakers.

Selena Gomez was spotted out and about in New York City donning an offbeat mustard yellow blouse and black tailored pants from Proenza Schouler. Her yellow top bore an asymmetric hemline with a belt and an exaggerated cowl neck. She elevated her style accessorising with diamond hoop earrings and black pumps from Saint Laurent. Her dark blue glittery eyeshadow and long-winged eyeliner further amplified the luxe spirit of her stylish look.

On the sets of Only Murders In The Building, Selena was spotted in autumnal colours with a fuzzy fire orange bolero jacket over her bright yellow top teamed with brown plaid bootcut pants. The whole outfit looked peppy and cute on her and she paired it with heavy-duty brown lace-up military boots and a bright yellow beanie. The singer looked dashing in her yellow palette style. A red pair of headphones over her neck and dark sunnies completed her glam street style look.

Which of her 3 different street-style looks in yellow is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: 7 Times she showed us how to style the EDGIEST outfits with absolute ease