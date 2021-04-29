3 Summer ready skirts from Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe we wish to steal

Skirts are the most comfortable piece of clothing that can be styled up in versatile ways. Take cues from the gorgeous Anushka Sharma to spend this summer in fuss-free skirts.

has got the style sense of a true diva. Even in her most casual looks, she has got an edgy style take that makes her stand out from the crowd. Being the perfect blend of elegance and classiness Anushka’s fashion is always a breath of fresh air and refreshing change from the usual.

This summer, the one thing that all women dig in is dolling up in skirts that can easily be styled up to multiple events on the same day. One stylish cool skirt can take you to the grocery store, date night, clubbing and even to the airport by just pairing it up with appropriate shoes, top and stunning hairdo. Anushka being the fashionista has got quite a collection of versatile skirts and we picked 3 from her wardrobe to give you the perfect summer skirt-style inspiration.

Tassel midi skirt

The star who usually picks a pair of casual tee shirt and skinny jeans to the airport swapped it with a chic white oversized sweatshirt with rolled-up sleeves and teamed it with a playful chrome yellow skirt. Her midi skirt came with the benefit of fringes all over and a button-down style that ended with a tiny slit. Her trendy skirt brought in the bolt of colour to her calm outfit and stole all our attention with its detailed checkered tassels. She rounded it off with a pair of white sneakers and a tan tote bag and kept her glam game subtle with blush and glossy pink lips.

Floral asymmetric skirt

With her sublime and chicer way of doing things, Anushka was a total stunner slaying the Hierbatera cashmere feather sweater teamed well with a Belladonna ruffle skirt. Her floral jacquard-woven midi skirt featured cascading ruffle detail and an asymmetrical hemline elevating the design aesthetics of her dapper look. Her grey sweater featured a V neckline and detachable blue feather-trimmed and crystal-embellished brooches that added the luxe element of her blue-grey ensemble. With golden Louboutin heels and dewy makeup, the star signed off her perfect look. Her floral skirt was an interesting number that can be a winning choice to a romantic date night or an intimate party.

Cotton box pleat skirt

Box pleated skirts give us the school girl vibes and the comfort it provides has got no words to describe. Who would have thought a blue-white striped box pleated skirt could make a fashion statement? Anushka’s colourful look in floral print cutout shoulder top with the classic style midi skirt paired with tangerine heels was a picture-perfect look though we think a solid white top with this skirt would have made the picture even better. Minimal makeup and centre-parted hair in soft curls complemented her stylish chic look.

Which of the three skirts from Anushka would you choose to chill in this summer? Tell us in the comments below.

