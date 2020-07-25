3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her bright lipsticks on the red carpet

Rocking international red carpets like its no big deal, here are the top 3 times, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her bold lipsticks.

When it comes to international red carpets, seems to have things sorted. The actress who has been in the industry for more than 20 years has surely made a mark when it comes to all things fashion. From her glamorous looks at international red carpets to rocking some of the most exquisite Indian outfits, sh surely knows how to do it right. But, when it comes to talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her fashion sense, it is impossible to miss her love for bright lips. So, here are the top 3 times she made a statement only with her lips!

When we talk about ARB and lipsticks, it is difficult to miss this iconic moment. The actress made quite the statement on the Cannes red carpet as she stepped out sporting a purple lipstick, yes purple! While some liked it and some didn’t, it did manage to create a lot of headlines!

Moving on we have this gorgeous red lip moment that honestly stole our hearts! While her outfit was enough to make a statement, her bouncy mane and gorgeous red lips stole the show! Don’t you think?

While we spoke about her red lip moment, it is also difficult to miss her maroon lips that literally made quite a lot of heads turn. She surely knows how to own her look and the way she balanced out the bright lip is definitely commendable!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

