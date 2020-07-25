  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her bright lipsticks on the red carpet

Rocking international red carpets like its no big deal, here are the top 3 times, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her bold lipsticks.
2534 reads Mumbai Updated: July 25, 2020 06:14 pm
3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her bright lipsticks on the red carpet3 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her bright lipsticks on the red carpet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to international red carpets, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems to have things sorted. The actress who has been in the industry for more than 20 years has surely made a mark when it comes to all things fashion. From her glamorous looks at international red carpets to rocking some of the most exquisite Indian outfits, sh surely knows how to do it right. But, when it comes to talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her fashion sense, it is impossible to miss her love for bright lips. So, here are the top 3 times she made a statement only with her lips!

When we talk about ARB and lipsticks, it is difficult to miss this iconic moment. The actress made quite the statement on the Cannes red carpet as she stepped out sporting a purple lipstick, yes purple! While some liked it and some didn’t, it did manage to create a lot of headlines! 

Moving on we have this gorgeous red lip moment that honestly stole our hearts! While her outfit was enough to make a statement, her bouncy mane and gorgeous red lips stole the show! Don’t you think?

While we spoke about her red lip moment, it is also difficult to miss her maroon lips that literally made quite a lot of heads turn. She surely knows how to own her look and the way she balanced out the bright lip is definitely commendable! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When an injured Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet in slippers and received backlash

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement