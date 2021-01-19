3 Times Alia Bhatt aced the power pantsuit with sheer elegance

The cutie-pie of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt never fails to impress us with her power-packed looks. Here’s the throwback to her finest looks in pantsuits that we wish to have. Check it out!

In the ever-evolving fashion world, it's interesting how certain trends remain evergreen and never go out of style. One such trend is the pantsuit. Though unchanged in its basic form, the silhouette and prints and patterns have upgraded to keep up with the trend of today. Comfort, casual, bold and formal, donning the pantsuit is for the people who walk the talk. The pantsuit has always been quite popular with the actress , who aces the look at various events and occasions. Having bagged numerous awards for her skilful acting and signing, and broadening her horizons into the field of the sustainable fashion business, the actress has a taste in fashion like no other.

Here we bring to you three best looks of Alia Bhatt in pantsuits. Scroll down to take a closer look as we decode each!

Dressed up like a doll in an all-red Christian Dior notch lapel suit, the Gully Boy actress looked adorable. To look bold in a pantsuit is one thing but to pull off a Christian Dior suit and to look cute in it is something that only Alia’s can. With a nude sheer shirt and colourful inserts and nude pumps, the actress looked dapper in formals. She completed her look with coral red lips and her hair in a ponytail and front puff.

Having proved her affinity towards tailored separates, Alia Bhatt dressed in formal yet party-ready graphic printed blazer and red flared pants. The whole look crafted up a whimsical feel and the thrash of colours added the vibrant extravaganza that we approve of. She wore a simple black crop top and blue Jimmy Choo peep-toe PVC heels. The star signed off her mix-and-match look with beach waves, glossy nude lips and dewy makeup.

Alia looked perfect in her formal pantsuit by Leo & Lin. She set off the trend with an off-shoulder sleeve and mesh sock boots. Her messy hair is tied behind in a low ponytail and she opted for a no-makeup look with a dusty mauve lip shade. But it’s the dimpled innocent smile that got our heart skip a beat.

