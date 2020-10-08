  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Times Alia Bhatt chose her favourite side braided hairstyle and it’s perfect for the festive season

Alia Bhatt is a huge fan of twisted side braids and we have all the proof you need! Check it out
20188 reads Mumbai
3 Times Alia Bhatt chose for her favourite side braided hairstyle and showed the world how it’s done3 Times Alia Bhatt chose her favourite side braided hairstyle and it’s perfect for the festive season
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There's a reason why girls crave for good hair days. If your hair looks good, you can rock any and every outfit in style. It just ends up giving you that extra bit of confidence you need. While letting your hair down is always an option, you have to agree that it's not always possible to have a good hair day. What to do then? Well, hairstyles are popular for a reason. Celebs always stick to their favourite hairstyles that they know work for them. Like Deepika Padukone has her sleek bun and Kareena Kapoor Khan has her ponytails, Alia Bhatt always swears by her side twists and we are low-key a fan! 

It's the perfect hairstyle for second-day hair and literally takes seconds to create. If you're running late, you know the right style to pick and look like Alia Bhatt while doing so! Here are our top three favourite looks! 

Side twisted braids are easy and can literally go with any attire you want to wear. If she can wear it on the red carpet, you can count on the hairstyle to be a winner! She chose to keep things simple as she took to the red carpet in a floral gown. With a pearl pin and a few strands of hair framing the face, it's the perfect hairstyle when you want your outfit to do all the talking. 

Even Alia Bhatt goes through frizzy hair days but embraces them in all its glory. This twisted side braid hairstyle is definitely a winner and perfect for even desi looks. Guess who's recreating the hairstyle this festive season? 

Side braids are one of the easiest and a go-to for Alia's desi looks. This gorgeous yellow number was elevated with sleek side braids that added a touch of elegance to her bright anarkali. Clearly a winner! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillfashion

Also Read: Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: 6 Times celebs convinced us pink lehengas are the perfect festive outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 Celeb approved ways to don the fall favourite olive shade
Angelina Jolie, Alia Bhatt to Blake Lively: 5 Times champagne hued gowns made a red carpet statement 
Alia Bhatt’s vacation wardrobe is to die for and we have enough proof
Alia Bhatt steps out in a Ganni dress and pairs it up with a denim jacket; Yay or Nay?
Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: EVERYTIME celebs swore by their love for trench coats
Alia Bhatt pairs a Cord Earth dress with a Saint Laurent bag to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Yay or Nay?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement