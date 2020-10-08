3 Times Alia Bhatt chose her favourite side braided hairstyle and it’s perfect for the festive season

Alia Bhatt is a huge fan of twisted side braids and we have all the proof you need! Check it out

There's a reason why girls crave for good hair days. If your hair looks good, you can rock any and every outfit in style. It just ends up giving you that extra bit of confidence you need. While letting your hair down is always an option, you have to agree that it's not always possible to have a good hair day. What to do then? Well, hairstyles are popular for a reason. Celebs always stick to their favourite hairstyles that they know work for them. Like has her sleek bun and Kareena Kapoor Khan has her ponytails, always swears by her side twists and we are low-key a fan!

It's the perfect hairstyle for second-day hair and literally takes seconds to create. If you're running late, you know the right style to pick and look like Alia Bhatt while doing so! Here are our top three favourite looks!

Side twisted braids are easy and can literally go with any attire you want to wear. If she can wear it on the red carpet, you can count on the hairstyle to be a winner! She chose to keep things simple as she took to the red carpet in a floral gown. With a pearl pin and a few strands of hair framing the face, it's the perfect hairstyle when you want your outfit to do all the talking.

Even Alia Bhatt goes through frizzy hair days but embraces them in all its glory. This twisted side braid hairstyle is definitely a winner and perfect for even desi looks. Guess who's recreating the hairstyle this festive season?

Side braids are one of the easiest and a go-to for Alia's desi looks. This gorgeous yellow number was elevated with sleek side braids that added a touch of elegance to her bright anarkali. Clearly a winner!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

