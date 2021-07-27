3 Times Alia Bhatt made a statement and left us speechless wearing red to the red carpet

’s red carpet looks are always something edgy, sophisticated and drop-dead gorgeous. Her ability to pull off both ethnic and modern looks with ease has made her the millennial’s favourite fashionista. From tie-dyed numbers to bright neon gowns the Kalank actress is one of a kind trendsetter in B-town. While all colours suit her glowing skin, Alia’s choice is red to stand out from the crowd on the red carpet. The red hue is itself a statement that’s bold, feminine and highly sensuous. Her stunning red carpet looks are proof that the bold hue never fails to impress. From date night, prom to wedding parties, take inspiration from the diva to look ravishing in red.

Alia picked a red tulle gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika to attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Mumbai. She styled the risque gown sans accessories letting her cherry red tulle gown do all the talking. The voluminous silhouette featured a band at the waist, a floor-sweeping dramatic skirt and a deep V plunging neckline. One can’t just pass by without admiring how stunning Alia looked in her sleeveless gown.

For the Great Women’s Award 2017, Alia slipped a comfy and flowy backless red dress and pulled her hair back into a tight bun. The Christan Dior lingerie complemented the simplicity of her bold red gown. She matched her eyeshadow palette to the outfit and went for red lipstick, blush red eye makeup and a similar coloured highlighter to round off her dapper look. Even without any accessories, her red gown that featured a bustier bodice and tulle billowed skirt looked stunning head to toe.

She picked a sheer red floral embroidered saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to grace the red carpet of the News 18 Reel Awards. She amped up her accessory game with a pair of statement gold Kundan Chandbalis by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry. A matching sleeveless blouse made her look picture perfect on the red carpet. The star opted for minimal makeup and finished out her look with her hair styled in a centre-parted sleek bun. Alia looked regal in her minimal yet elegant red saree avatar.

Which of her 3 red carpet looks in red is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

