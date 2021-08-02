3 Times Alia Bhatt proved that black is her happy colour by donning elegant ethnic ensembles

The cutesy actress has stolen all our hearts with her impeccable onscreen performance and unbeatable style sense. If you think black is inauspicious, Alia will prove you wrong rocking stunning black ethnic ensembles that are perfect for a festival-ready look. While elegance and grace can be her middle name we love how Alia keeps her looks in black minimal yet cheerful and pleasant. The diva surely knows how to carry her style without going overboard and balances it with apt accessories and on-point makeup and hairdo that complemented her ‘oh-so-gorgeous’ looks. If you still think black can’t bring out your best features and throw a happy look, take cues from who will prove you wrong!

Black lehenga

The Kalank star picked a stunning black designer lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika to attend ’s Diwali party at his Mumbai mansion. Her gorgeous look was minimal and simple yet impactful with a bit of bling and glitters. Her midriff-baring sleeveless choli was casual but the long lehenga bore floral embroidery details on it elevating its luxe touch. The dupatta featured silver threads running through it which gave her black outfit a party mood. A pair of golden danglers by Amrapali, a tiny black bindi and a centre-parted sleek hairdo completed her regal look.

Black Anarkali

The floral length black Anarkali from Anita Dongre is yet another striking look that the star donned for her friend’s wedding ceremony. The black Anarkali bore floral and architectural motifs in white and also featured sheer sleeves. The fit and flare silhouette added drama to her petite figure and the plunging V neckline spiced things up even in its modest form. Alia opted for dewy makeup with burgundy lips and signed off her look with a pair of silver jhumkas by Amrapali.

Black Sharara Suit

For a movie promotional event and to her friend’s birthday celebration, the Raazi actress picked a black sharara suit from Sukriti and Aakriti and looked ethereal in the simple look. The stand out element of her ensemble was the monochrome floral dupatta that featured a gota patti border in gold. A pair of statement jhumkas, nude makeup featuring a touch of mascara and nude lips rounded off her beautiful style.

Which of the 3 ethnic elegance of Alia Bhatt do you like the best?

