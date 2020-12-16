3 Times Alia Bhatt proved even a ponytail can look glamorous if styled perfectly

Alia Bhatt proves that even the simplest of hairstyles can grab eyeballs if styled right. Check it out

Hairstyles bring understated glamour to the outfits you wear. With the easiest of hairstyles, you can turn around the whole look. Just like like buns have been famous to add that touch of elegance with desi looks, messy ponytails are the new cool for casual outfits. It’s not a new hairstyle that celebs are lovings, ponytails have been an easy hairstyle for a while now, but now, its regaining popularity with it’s textured, messy version being used by all.

is a great fan of messy ponytails and no matter what her outfit, she is always making the most of this hairstyle.

The first time we fell in love with Alia in this hairstyle was when the diva chose for a stunning blue number and decked up in a desi look. While ponytails are more of a casual hairstyle, she surely did full justice to the textured styled with her mang tika and choker necklace. I mean, just look at that!

While a textured ponytail is pulling your natural waves back, she still manages to bring it that extra oomph every time. She makes sure to frame the face right with a combed through the crown area while the rest is fastened with a rubber band at the end. This is surely a great hairstyle for when you want all eyes on your jewellery or neckline. It keeps the hair away from the face while also making the outfit look chic.

Talking about a chic outfit, Ms Bhatt also did great justice to her look when she opted for an offbeat pantsuit and styled it with the same textured ponytail. But, this time a few strands in the front flirted with the wind and framed the face for the no accessory look.

PRO TIP: A textured ponytail requires no or minimum effort and its the easiest to style it with outfits that do not require your hair to be down. As an added bonus, you can also style your second/third-day oily hair to make it look stylish!

Credits :instagram

